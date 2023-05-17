Main Page
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics contest for Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals? These four streaming services — YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV — carry TNT and offer free trials, but there’s a better option to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 1 of this Eastern Conference Finals series, the Heat are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Boston. Miami won 98-95 over the Celtics on Jan. 24. For Game 1, sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 With A Free Live Stream
Although YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Heat vs. Celtics game.
- Stream Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals for free.
How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 1
For Game 1 of the Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 85.9% probability of defeating the Heat in Game 1.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Celtics Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Celtics Game 1: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 1 Odds: Heat +8.5 (-110) | Celtics -8.5 (-110)
Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 Odds
On Wednesday night, the Heat (53-42, 39-53-3 ATS) enter this road matchup 41-23 as favorites, 12-19 as underdogs, 22-24-1 over/under away, and 20-26-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 211.
Additionally, the Celtics (65-30, 53-41-1 ATS) are 59-25 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 28-19-1 over/under at home, and 28-20 ATS at home. Boston is 11-3 in its last 14 home games. The Celtics have also won their past nine straight games played on a Wednesday.
Next, Miami is 7-2 in its previous nine contests. The point total has gone over in eight of the Heat’s last nine road games. The Heat are 7-2 ATS in their past nine games as well.
Check out the Game 1 odds below for the Heat vs. Celtics game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Heat
|Celtics
|Play
|Moneyline
|+295
|-365
|Point Spread
|+8.5 (-110)
|-8.5 (-110)
|Point Total
|211 (-110)
|211 (-110)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- MVP Joel Embiid has become a national hero in Cameroon as young players find him ‘a huge inspiration’ in their dreams of becoming pros
- How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 1 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- An anonymous Eastern Conference head coach singles out Miami’s Bam Adebayo as needing to ‘show up’ vs Boston
- NBA champion Stephen Jackson defends Monty Williams and guarantees Phoenix will hire a white coach ‘so he can get all the credit’
- NBA teams with worst record have not selected 1st overall in draft last 5 seasons
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy
-
Boxing 2 weeks ago
How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Arizona – AZ Online Sports Betting Sites