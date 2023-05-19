How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics contest for Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals? YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV are among the best streaming services that carry TNT. However, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Heading into Game 2 of this Eastern Conference Finals series, the Heat are 3-0 in their last three head-to-head meetings against the Celtics. In Game 1, Miami won 123-116 away. For Game 2, sportsbooks show the Celtics as 9-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 2

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 2

For Game 2 of the Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 83.3% chance of tying the series at TD Garden.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals 2023: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics 📅 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Celtics Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Celtics Game 2: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 ECF Game 2 Odds: Heat +9 (-113) | Celtics -9 (-107)

Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 Odds

On Friday night, the Heat (54-42, 40-53-3 ATS) enter this road matchup 41-23 as favorites, 13-19 as underdogs, 23-24-1 over/under away, and 21-26-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 215.5.

Moreover, the Celtics (65-31, 53-42-1 ATS) are 59-26 as favorites, 5-4 as underdogs, 29-19-1 over/under at home, and 28-21 ATS at home. Boston is 11-4 in its last 15 home games. The Celtics are also 5-1 in their past six contests played on a Friday.

Lastly, Miami is 8-2 in its previous 10 games. The point total has gone over in nine of the Heat’s last 10 road games. The total has also gone over in five of Miami’s past six road meetings against Boston.

Check out the Game 1 odds below for the Heat vs. Celtics game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

