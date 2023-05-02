How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks matchup for Game 2 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials. However, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 2 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Heat are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against New York. In Game 1, Miami won 108-101 away at Madison Square Garden. For Game 2, sportsbooks show the Knicks as six-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 2

For Game 2 of the Heat-Knicks second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have an 80.2% chance of evening the series at home.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 🕙 When is Heat vs. Knicks Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Heat vs. Knicks Game 2: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Odds: Heat +6 (-113) | Knicks -6 (-107)

Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 Odds

On Tuesday night, the Heat (50-40, 36-51-3 ATS) enter this Game 2 contest 38-23 as favorites, 12-17 as underdogs, 20-24-1 over/under away, and 19-25-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New York to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 208.

Next, the Knicks (51-37, 49-36-3 ATS) are 28-15 as favorites, 22-22 as underdogs, 24-20 over/under at home, and 21-21-2 ATS at home. New York is 12-4 in its last 16 home games. The Knicks are 1-5 ATS in their past six matchups versus Southeast Division opponents as well.

Furthermore, Miami is 11-5 in its previous 16 meetings against the Knicks. The point total has gone over in six of the Heat’s last seven road games. The total has also gone over in five of Miami’s past six contests.

Check out the Game 2 odds below for the Heat vs. Knicks game on Tuesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

