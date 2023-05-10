How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks matchup in Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials. Of course, there’s another way to watch NBA games for free.

Heading into Game 5 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, Miami is 2-1 in its last three head-to-head meetings over New York. On Monday, the Heat won 109-101 in Game 4 at home. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Knicks as 3.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Heat vs. Knicks game. Stream Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5

For Game 5 of the Heat-Knicks second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 77.5% chance of cutting their series deficit to 3-2 against Miami.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Miami Heat @ New York Knicks

Miami Heat @ New York Knicks 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 🕙 When is Heat vs. Knicks Game 5: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Knicks Game 5: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Odds: Heat +3.5 (-110) | Knicks -3.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 Odds

On Wednesday night, the Heat (52-41, 39-51-3 ATS) enter this contest 40-23 as favorites, 12-18 as underdogs, 21-24-1 over/under away, and 20-25-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New York to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 209.5.

Meanwhile, the Knicks (52-39, 49-39-3 ATS) are 29-15 as favorites, 22-24 as underdogs, 25-20 over/under at home, and 21-22-2 ATS at home. New York is 13-4 in its last 17 home games. But the Knicks are also 5-13 ATS in their past 18 home matchups versus the Heat.

Next, Miami is 6-1 in its previous seven contests. The Heat are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings against Eastern Conference opponents. And the point total has gone over in four of Miami’s past five games played on a Wednesday.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Heat vs. Knicks game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

