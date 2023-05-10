Main Page
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks matchup in Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials. Of course, there’s another way to watch NBA games for free.
Heading into Game 5 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, Miami is 2-1 in its last three head-to-head meetings over New York. On Monday, the Heat won 109-101 in Game 4 at home. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Knicks as 3.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 With A Free Live Stream
Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Heat vs. Knicks game.
- Stream Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5
For Game 5 of the Heat-Knicks second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 77.5% chance of cutting their series deficit to 3-2 against Miami.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Miami Heat @ New York Knicks
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- 🕙 When is Heat vs. Knicks Game 5: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Knicks Game 5: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Odds: Heat +3.5 (-110) | Knicks -3.5 (-110)
Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 Odds
On Wednesday night, the Heat (52-41, 39-51-3 ATS) enter this contest 40-23 as favorites, 12-18 as underdogs, 21-24-1 over/under away, and 20-25-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New York to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 209.5.
Meanwhile, the Knicks (52-39, 49-39-3 ATS) are 29-15 as favorites, 22-24 as underdogs, 25-20 over/under at home, and 21-22-2 ATS at home. New York is 13-4 in its last 17 home games. But the Knicks are also 5-13 ATS in their past 18 home matchups versus the Heat.
Next, Miami is 6-1 in its previous seven contests. The Heat are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings against Eastern Conference opponents. And the point total has gone over in four of Miami’s past five games played on a Wednesday.
Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Heat vs. Knicks game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Heat
|Knicks
|Play
|Moneyline
|+140
|-160
|Point Spread
|+3.5 (-110)
|-3.5 (-110)
|Point Total
|209.5 (-108)
|209.5 (-112)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller says the Warriors are on ‘life support’ as they prepare for tonight’s Game 5 vs. Lakers
- The Toronto Raptors have ‘looked into’ potentially hiring JJ Redick as their next head coach
- Is Immanuel Quickley playing tonight (May 10) in Game 5 vs. Heat?
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 6 days ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 6 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy