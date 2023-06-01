How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals? Five streaming services carry ABC — fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. However, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Entering Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets have won their last six head-to-head matchups against Miami. On Feb. 13, Denver won 112-108 away over the Heat. For Game 1, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 9-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 With A Free Live Stream

Since fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there's one other way to watch NBA games for free.







How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1

For Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 78.7% chance of winning Game 1 at home.



🏀 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 1 Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds: Heat +9 (-110) | Nuggets -9 (-110)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 1 Odds

On Thursday night, the Heat (57-45, 44-55-3 ATS) enter this road matchup 41-24 as favorites, 26-21 as underdogs, 24-26-1 over/under away, and 23-27-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 219.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (65-32, 53-43-1 ATS) are 52-19 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 20-28-1 over/under at home, and 30-18-1 ATS at home. Denver has won its last 10 straight home games. The Nuggets are also 6-1 in their past seven home games against the Heat.

Additionally, Miami is 0-6 ATS in its previous six meetings versus Denver. The point total has gone under in four of the Heat’s last five contests. Nonetheless, the Heat are 5-1 in their past six encounters against Western Conference opponents as well.

Check out the Game 1 odds below for the Heat vs. Nuggets game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

