How to watch or stream Sunday night’s Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals? These five streaming services carry ABC and ESPN2 — fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. However, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets are 7-0 in their last seven head-to-head meetings against Miami. In Game 1, Denver defeated the Heat 104-93 at home. For Game 2, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 8-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 With A Free Live Stream

Although fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Heat vs. Nuggets game. Stream Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals for free.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2

For Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets, this matchup will air live Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN2. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 76.7% chance of winning Game 2 over Miami at home to take a 2-0 series lead.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 2 Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channels: ABC, ESPN2

ABC, ESPN2 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 2 Odds: Heat +8 (-105) | Nuggets -8 (-115)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 Odds

On Sunday night, the Heat (57-46, 44-56-3 ATS) enter this road matchup 41-24 as favorites, 16-22 as underdogs, 24-27-1 over/under away, and 23-28-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Miami to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 215.5.

Furthermore, the Nuggets (66-32, 54-43-1 ATS) are 53-19 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 20-29-1 over/under at home, and 31-18-1 ATS at home. Denver has won its last 11 straight home games. The Nuggets are 7-1 in their past eight home games against the Heat as well.

Next, Miami is 0-7 ATS in its previous seven meetings versus Denver. The point total has gone under in the Heat’s last five games. But the total has also gone over in 10 of Miami’s past 14 road games.

Check out the Game 2 odds below for the Heat vs. Nuggets game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

