How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals? While fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ABC, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets are 9-1 in their last 10 head-to-head meetings against Miami. In Game 4, Denver won 108-95 away. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 8.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 With A Free Live Stream
Although fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Heat vs. Nuggets game.
- Stream Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals for free.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5
For Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets, this matchup will air live Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have an 85.3% chance of defeating Miami in Game 5 and winning their first NBA championship in franchise history.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets
- 📅 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5: 8:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Heat +8.5 (-105) | Nuggets -8.5 (-115)
Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Odds
On Monday night, the Heat (58-48, 45-58-3 ATS) enter this road matchup 41-24 as favorites, 17-24 as underdogs, 25-27-1 over/under away, and 24-28-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Miami to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 209.
Additionally, the Nuggets (68-33, 56-44-1 ATS) are 55-20 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 21-29-1 over/under at home, and 31-19-1 ATS at home. Denver is 11-1 in its last 12 home games. The point total has gone over in five of the Nuggets’ past six home games against the Heat.
Furthermore, Miami is 1-9 ATS in its previous 10 matchups vs. Denver. The total has gone under in seven of the Heat’s last eight contests. Game 2 was Miami’s only win in Denver in its past 10 meetings.
Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Heat vs. Nuggets game.
|NBA Finals Odds
|Heat
|Nuggets
|Play
|Moneyline
|+288
|-358
|Point Spread
|+8.5 (-105)
|-8.5 (-115)
|Point Total
|209 (-110)
|209 (-110)
