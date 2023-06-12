How to watch or stream tonight’s Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals? While fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ABC, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Entering Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets are 9-1 in their last 10 head-to-head meetings against Miami. In Game 4, Denver won 108-95 away. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 8.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

Although fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there's one other way to watch NBA games for free.







How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5

For Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets, this matchup will air live Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have an 85.3% chance of defeating Miami in Game 5 and winning their first NBA championship in franchise history.



🏀 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 5 Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 🕙 What time is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: ABC

ABC

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Heat +8.5 (-105) | Nuggets -8.5 (-115)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 Odds

On Monday night, the Heat (58-48, 45-58-3 ATS) enter this road matchup 41-24 as favorites, 17-24 as underdogs, 25-27-1 over/under away, and 24-28-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Miami to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 209.

Additionally, the Nuggets (68-33, 56-44-1 ATS) are 55-20 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 21-29-1 over/under at home, and 31-19-1 ATS at home. Denver is 11-1 in its last 12 home games. The point total has gone over in five of the Nuggets’ past six home games against the Heat.

Furthermore, Miami is 1-9 ATS in its previous 10 matchups vs. Denver. The total has gone under in seven of the Heat’s last eight contests. Game 2 was Miami’s only win in Denver in its past 10 meetings.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Heat vs. Nuggets game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

