Find out how to watch or stream tonight’s Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season. This exhibition game airs live on NBA TV and NBA League Pass. Although YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games.

On Sunday, the Kings lost 112-99 against the Toronto Raptors in their preseason opener. Furthermore, the Lakers are 1-1 through two exhibition games. L.A. lost 125-108 to the Golden State Warriors in its preseason opener. However, the Lakers won 129-126 over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers Preseason With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers Preseason

For the Kings-Lakers preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV and NBA League Pass. Note that ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

While the Kings are healthy, the Lakers have three players listed as a gametime decision — Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and LeBron James. Of course, James is expected to miss this game.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason: Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 🕙 What time is Kings vs. Lakers Preseason Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Kings vs. Lakers Preseason Game: Honda Center | Anaheim, California

Honda Center | Anaheim, California 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

NBA TV, NBA League Pass 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Kings -3 (-110) | Lakers +3 (-110)

Kings vs. Lakers Odds Preseason

Heading into Wednesday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Sacramento to win and cover the spread. The point total is also expected to go over 224.

Without LeBron James in the lineup, this contest favors Sacramento.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Kings vs. Lakers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

