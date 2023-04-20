How to watch or stream tonight’s Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors contest for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Streaming options include Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. These services carry TNT and offer free trials, but there’s another way to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 3 of this first-round series, the Kings are now 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings versus Golden State. In Game 2 this past Monday, Sacramento won 114-106 at home. For Game 3, sportsbooks show the Warriors as six-point favorites at Chase Center. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 3

For Game 3 of the Kings-Warriors first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this contest will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Sacramento has a 60.8% probability of defeating Golden State at Chase Center.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: Kings +6 (-110) | Warriors -6 (-110)

Kings vs. Warriors Game 3 Odds

On Thursday, the Kings (50-34, 47-37 ATS) enter this game 36-16 as favorites, 14-17 as underdogs, 27-14 ATS away, and 15-26 over/under away. Gamblers will watch this matchup tonight to see whether or not Golden State can win, cover the spread, and for the total to go under 240.5. At the moment, that’s the popular prediction.

Additionally, the Warriors (44-40, 39-44-1 ATS) are 37-22 as favorites, 7-18 as underdogs, 27-13-1 ATS at home, and 17-23-1 over/under at home. Golden State is 6-0 at home in its past six matchups versus the Kings. The Warriors are also 12-1 in their last 13 home games.

As for the Kings, they’re 5-1 ATS in their previous six meetings against Golden State. Plus, Sacramento is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 road contests. And the point total has gone under in five of Sacramento’s past six games.

The Kings are 9-7 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento has a 19-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Kings vs. Warriors game on Thursday night.

