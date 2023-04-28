Main Page
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors matchup for Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry ESPN and offer free trials. However, there’s one better way to watch the games for free.
Entering Game 6 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Dubs are 3-0 in their last three head-to-head outings against Sacramento. In Game 5 this past Wednesday, Golden State won 123-116 at Golden 1 Center. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Warriors as 7.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 With A Free Live Stream
Considering YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other solution to watching NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Kings vs. Warriors game.
- Stream Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 6
For Game 6 of the Kings-Warriors first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference showdown will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Upon further review of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 62% chance of closing out this series at home.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors
- 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- 🕙 When is Kings vs. Warriors Game 6: 8 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is Kings vs. Warriors Game 6: Chase Center | San Francisco, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 Odds: Kings +7.5 (-110) | Warriors -7.5 (-110)
Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 Odds
On Friday, the Kings (50-37, 48-39 ATS) enter this elimination game 36-16 as favorites, 14-20 as underdogs, 16-20 over/under away, and 28-15 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Golden State to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 236.
Next, the Warriors (47-40, 41-45-1 ATS) are 40-22 as favorites, 7-18 as underdogs, 18-24-1 over/under at home, and 28-14-1 ATS at home. Golden State is 5-0 in its last five home games. The Warriors are also 8-0 in their past eight meetings at home against Sacramento.
Meanwhile, the Kings are 6-3 ATS in their previous nine matchups versus Golden State. The point total has gone under in four of Sacramento’s last five road games. Though, the Kings are also 4-1 ATS in their past five contests played on a Friday.
Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Kings vs. Warriors game on Friday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Kings
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+245
|-290
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Point Total
|236 (-110)
|236 (-110)
