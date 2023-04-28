How to watch or stream tonight’s Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors matchup for Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry ESPN and offer free trials. However, there’s one better way to watch the games for free.

Entering Game 6 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Dubs are 3-0 in their last three head-to-head outings against Sacramento. In Game 5 this past Wednesday, Golden State won 123-116 at Golden 1 Center. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Warriors as 7.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 6

For Game 6 of the Kings-Warriors first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference showdown will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Upon further review of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 62% chance of closing out this series at home.

Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 Odds

On Friday, the Kings (50-37, 48-39 ATS) enter this elimination game 36-16 as favorites, 14-20 as underdogs, 16-20 over/under away, and 28-15 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Golden State to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 236.

Next, the Warriors (47-40, 41-45-1 ATS) are 40-22 as favorites, 7-18 as underdogs, 18-24-1 over/under at home, and 28-14-1 ATS at home. Golden State is 5-0 in its last five home games. The Warriors are also 8-0 in their past eight meetings at home against Sacramento.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 6-3 ATS in their previous nine matchups versus Golden State. The point total has gone under in four of Sacramento’s last five road games. Though, the Kings are also 4-1 ATS in their past five contests played on a Friday.

Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Kings vs. Warriors game on Friday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

