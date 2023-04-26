Main Page
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers contest for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry NBA TV and offer free trials. However, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.
Entering Game 5 of this Eastern Conference first-round series, the Knicks are 3-0 in their last three meetings against Cleveland. In Game 4 this past Sunday, New York won 102-93 at Madison Square Garden. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Cavs as 5.5-point favorites at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 With A Free Live Stream
Since YouTube TV, fuboTV , Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another option after your free trial period ends. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game.
- Stream Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5
For Game 5 of the Knicks-Cavaliers first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavs have a 57.5% chance of winning at home over New York.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers
- 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- 🕙 When is Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5: 7 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio
- 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Knicks +5.5 (-107) | Cavaliers -5.5 (-113)
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Odds
On Wednesday, the Knicks (50-36, 48-35-3 ATS) enter this rematch 28-14 as favorites, 21-22 as underdogs, 27-15-1 ATS away, and 19-22-2 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Cleveland to win, New York to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 202.5.
Next, the Cavaliers (52-34, 43-39-4 ATS) are 48-18 as favorites, 4-16 as underdogs, 24-17-2 ATS at home, and 19-24 over/under at home. Cleveland is 1-4 overall and 1-4 ATS in its last five games. The point total has gone under in six of the Cavs’ past seven home games.
Meanwhile, New York is 6-1 ATS in its previous seven meetings versus Cleveland. The Knicks are also 8-3 in their last 11 contests. Plus, the point total has gone under in four of New York’s past six away games.
Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game on Wednesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+193
|-223
|Point Spread
|+5.5 (-107)
|-5.5 (-113)
|Point Total
|202.5 (-110)
|202.5 (-110)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle will play for West Virginia next season
- Two Dayton players declare to go pro, as Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II decide to test the 2023 NBA Draft’s waters
- How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Euroleague coach Sarunas Jasikevicius explains why he thinks the NBA is unbearable: ‘It’s a business in its purest form’
- Is Quentin Grimes playing tonight (Apr. 26) in Game 5 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers?
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Raptors likely to trade Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby this offseason
-
College Headlines 2 weeks ago
Adama Sanogo is leaving UConn after winning the national championship, he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft
-
Headlines 1 week ago
De’Aaron Fox Continues to Elevate to Superstar Status as Kings Take 2-0 Series Lead
-
College Basketball Recruiting 1 week ago
Providence Basketball offers a scholarship to Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s son