How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat matchup for Game 4 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials, but there’s another interesting way to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 4 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Heat are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against New York. In Game 3 this past Saturday, Miami won 105-86 at home. For Game 4, sportsbooks show the Heat as a 4.5-point favorite. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 With A Free Live Stream
Since YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Knicks vs. Heat game.
- Stream Game 4 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 4
For Game 4 of the Knicks-Heat second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 64.7% chance of evening the series at 2-2.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: New York Knicks @ Miami Heat
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- 🕙 When is Knicks vs. Heat Game 4: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Knicks vs. Heat Game 4: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Odds: Knicks +4.5 (-105) | Heat -4.5 (-115)
Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 Odds
On Monday night, the Knicks (52-38, 49-38-3 ATS) enter this contest 29-15 as favorites, 22-23 as underdogs, 19-24-2 over/under away, and 28-16-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New York to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 208.
Moreover, the Heat (51-41, 38-51-3 ATS) are 39-23 as favorites, 12-18 as underdogs, 25-21 over/under at home, and 18-26-2 ATS at home. Miami is 5-1 in its last six games. The Heat are also 8-2 in their past 10 home games against the Knicks. Plus, Miami is 4-1 in its previous five contests played on a Monday.
Next, New York is 10-5 in its past 15 games. The point total has gone under in the Knicks’ last five road games as well. And they’re 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups versus Miami.
Check out the Game 4 odds below for the Knicks vs. Heat game on Monday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Knicks
|Heat
|Play
|Moneyline
|+165
|-190
|Point Spread
|+4.5 (-105)
|-4.5 (-115)
|Point Total
|208 (-115)
|208 (-105)
