Entering Game 6 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Heat are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against New York. On Wednesday, the Knicks won 112-103 in Game 5 at home. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Heat as 5.5-point favorites at home.

Entering Game 6 of this Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Heat are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against New York. On Wednesday, the Knicks won 112-103 in Game 5 at home. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Heat as 5.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6

For Game 6 of the Knicks-Heat second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Eastern Conference matchup will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 66.4% chance of tying the series against Miami.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: New York Knicks @ Miami Heat

New York Knicks @ Miami Heat 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 🕙 When is Knicks vs. Heat Game 6: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Knicks vs. Heat Game 6: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

📺 TV Channel: ESPN

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Odds: Knicks +5.5 (-105) | Heat -5.5 (-115)

Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 Odds

On Friday night, the Knicks (53-39, 50-39-3 ATS) enter this contest 30-15 as favorites, 22-24 as underdogs, 20-24-2 over/under away, and 28-17-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New York to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 208.

Moreover, the Heat (52-42, 39-52-3 ATS) are 40-23 as favorites, 12-19 as underdogs, 26-21 over/under at home, and 19-26-2 ATS at home. Miami is 9-2 in its last 11 meetings at home versus the Knicks. The Heat are 4-1 in their past five home games played on a Friday as well.

Additionally, New York is 7-13 in its previous 20 contests against the Heat. The point total has gone under in five of the Knicks’ last six road games. And they’re 1-5 ATS in their past six encounters versus Southeast Division opponents.

Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Knicks vs. Heat game on Friday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

