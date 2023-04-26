Main Page
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Although, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.
Leading into Game 5 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their past three meetings versus Memphis. In Game 4 this past Monday, L.A. won 117-111 in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Grizzlies as four-point favorites at FedExForum. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 With A Free Live Stream
Considering YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other available option after your free trial period ends. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game.
- Stream Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5
For Game 5 of the Lakers-Grizzlies first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this contest will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 61.3% chance of winning at home against Los Angeles.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies
- 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- 🕙 When is Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Lakers +4 (-108) | Grizzlies -4 (-112)
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 Odds
On Wednesday, the Lakers (47-40, 43-42-2 ATS) enter this game 23-12 as favorites, 23-28 as underdogs, 20-22-1 ATS away, and 26-17 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Memphis to win, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 222.5.
Furthermore, the Grizzlies (52-34, 38-46-2 ATS) are 48-16 as favorites, 4-18 as underdogs, 24-18-1 ATS at home, and 19-22-2 over/under at home. Memphis is 15-2 at home in its last 17 games. The point total has gone under in 11 of the Grizzlies’ past 12 matchups at home versus Los Angeles.
Additionally, the Lakers are 4-1 in their previous five encounters against Memphis. The point total has gone over in six of Los Angeles’ past seven road games as well. Los Angeles is also 11-2 in its last 13 contests versus Western Conference opponents.
Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game on Wednesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|Play
|Moneyline
|+145
|-165
|Point Spread
|+4 (-108)
|-4 (-112)
|Point Total
|222.5 (-110)
|222.5 (-110)
