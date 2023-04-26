How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Although, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Leading into Game 5 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their past three meetings versus Memphis. In Game 4 this past Monday, L.A. won 117-111 in overtime at Crypto.com Arena. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Grizzlies as four-point favorites at FedExForum. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5

For Game 5 of the Lakers-Grizzlies first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this contest will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 61.3% chance of winning at home against Los Angeles.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 🕙 When is Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Lakers +4 (-108) | Grizzlies -4 (-112)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 Odds

On Wednesday, the Lakers (47-40, 43-42-2 ATS) enter this game 23-12 as favorites, 23-28 as underdogs, 20-22-1 ATS away, and 26-17 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Memphis to win, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 222.5.

Furthermore, the Grizzlies (52-34, 38-46-2 ATS) are 48-16 as favorites, 4-18 as underdogs, 24-18-1 ATS at home, and 19-22-2 over/under at home. Memphis is 15-2 at home in its last 17 games. The point total has gone under in 11 of the Grizzlies’ past 12 matchups at home versus Los Angeles.

Additionally, the Lakers are 4-1 in their previous five encounters against Memphis. The point total has gone over in six of Los Angeles’ past seven road games as well. Los Angeles is also 11-2 in its last 13 contests versus Western Conference opponents.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies game on Wednesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

