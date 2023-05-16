How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets contest for Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals? While YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ABC and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 1 of this Western Conference Finals series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Denver. The Nuggets won 122-109 over L.A. on Jan. 9. For Game 1, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as six-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 With A Free Live Stream

Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Nuggets game. Stream Game 1 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals for free.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1

For Game 1 of the Lakers-Nuggets Western Conference Finals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 57.9% probability of winning a ninth straight home game.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 1 Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 🕙 What time is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 1 Odds: Lakers +6 (-105) | Nuggets -6 (-115)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 1 Odds

On Tuesday night, the Lakers (52-43, 48-45-2 ATS) enter this road matchup 27-12 as favorites, 24-31 as underdogs, 29-18 over/under away, and 21-25-1 ATS away, and 29-18 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 222.5.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets (61-32, 51-41-1 ATS) are 50-19 as favorites, 11-13 as underdogs, 19-27-1 over/under at home, and 30-16-1 ATS at home. Denver is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games. The Nuggets are also 12-2 ATS in their past 14 matchups versus Pacific Division opponents.

Furthermore, Los Angeles is 1-4 in its previous five meetings against Denver at Ball Arena. Not to mention, the Lakers are 15-5 in their last 20 contests. And the point total has gone over in four of their past six games.

Check out the Game 1 odds below for the Lakers vs. Nuggets game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like