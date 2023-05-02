How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup for Game 1 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Heading into Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Lakers are 3-0 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Los Angeles. On March 5, the Lakers defeated Golden State 113-105 at Crypto.com Arena. For Game 1, sportsbooks show the Warriors as five-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1 With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other simple way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Warriors game. Stream Game 1 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1

For Game 1 of the Lakers-Warriors second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 51.6% chance of defeating the Lakers in Game 1.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 🕙 When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Odds: Lakers +5 (-110) | Warriors -5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Warriors Game 1 Odds

On Tuesday night, the Lakers (48-41, 44-43-2 ATS) enter this Game 1 contest 24-12 as favorites, 23-29 as underdogs, 26-18 over/under away, and 20-23-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Golden State to win, L.A. to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 227.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (48-41, 42-46-1 ATS) are 40-23 as favorites, 8-18 as underdogs, 18-25-1 over/under at home, and 28-15-1 ATS at home. Golden State is 14-2 in its last 16 home games. And the Warriors are 15-5 in their past 20 home games against the Lakers.

Additionally, Los Angeles is 11-3 in its previous 14 contests. The Lakers are also 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings versus Golden State. They’re 12-3 in their past 15 encounters against Western Conference opponents as well.

Check out the Game 1 odds below for the Lakers vs. Warriors game on Tuesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

