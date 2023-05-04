Main Page
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup for Game 2 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 2 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Lakers have won their last four head-to-head meetings against Golden State. L.A. won 117-112 away at Chase Center in Game 1. For Game 2, sportsbooks show the Warriors as six-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 With A Free Live Stream
Since YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other simple way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Warriors game.
- Stream Game 2 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2
For Game 2 of the Lakers-Warriors second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 50.7% chance of taking a 2-0 series lead against Golden State.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- 🕙 When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2: 9 p.m. ET
- 🏆 Where is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2: Chase Center | San Francisco, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Odds: Lakers +6 (-106) | Warriors -6 (-114)
Lakers vs. Warriors Game 2 Odds
On Thursday night, the Lakers (49-41, 45-43-2 ATS) enter this contest 24-12 as favorites, 24-29 as underdogs, 27-18 over/under away, and 21-23-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Golden State to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 227.
Meanwhile, the Warriors (48-42, 42-47-1 ATS) are 40-24 as favorites, 8-18 as underdogs, 19-25-1 over/under at home, and 28-16-1 ATS at home. Golden State is 14-3 in its last 17 home games. The Warriors are also 2-4 ATS in their past six games when playing as the favorite.
Additionally, Los Angeles is 8-2 in its previous 10 contests. The Lakers are 13-3 in their past 16 matchups versus Western Conference opponents. And L.A. is 6-1 ATS in its last seven encounters against Pacific Division teams.
Check out the Game 2 odds below for the Lakers vs. Warriors game on Thursday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+210
|-250
|Point Spread
|+6 (-106)
|-6 (-114)
|Point Total
|227 (-108)
|227 (-112)
