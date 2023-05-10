Main Page
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors contest for Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry TNT and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.
Entering Game 5 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Lakers are 2-1 in its last three head-to-head meetings vs. Golden State. On Monday, L.A. won 104-101 in Game 4 at home. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Warriors as seven-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 With A Free Live Stream
While YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream are reasonable streaming options, these services only offer free trials to first-time subscribers. There’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Lakers vs. Warriors game.
- Stream Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5
For Game 5 of the Lakers-Warriors second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 50.2% probability of cutting their series deficit to 3-2 against Los Angeles.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- 🕙 When is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5: 10 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5: Chase Center | San Francisco, California
- 📺 TV Channel: TNT
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Odds: Lakers +7 (-112) | Warriors -7 (-108)
Lakers vs. Warriors Game 5 Odds
On Wednesday night, the Lakers (51-42, 47-44-2 ATS) enter this contest 26-12 as favorites, 24-30 as underdogs, 28-18 over/under away, and 21-24-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Golden State to win, Los Angeles to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 226.
Not to mention, the Warriors (49-44, 43-49-1 ATS) are 41-24 as favorites, 8-20 as underdogs, 20-25-1 over/under at home, and 29-16-1 ATS at home. Golden State is 2-4 ATS in their last six games. The Warriors are also 15-3 in their past 18 home games.
Furthermore, Los Angeles is 6-1 ATS in its previous seven contests vs. Golden State. And the Lakers are 6-1 in their last seven meetings against the Dubs. The point total has gone over in eight of their past 10 road games.
Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Lakers vs. Warriors game on Wednesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Lakers
|Warriors
|Play
|Moneyline
|+250
|-300
|Point Spread
|+7 (-112)
|-7 (-108)
|Point Total
|226 (-109)
|226 (-111)
