How to Watch NBA Draft 2022 | Free NBA Draft 2022 Live Stream

The 2022 NBA Draft is the 76th edition of the annual draft; keep reading to find out how to watch the NBA Draft 2022 and to check out a free NBA Draft 2022 live stream. This event takes place live on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. For streaming, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials. These three streaming services carry ABC as well.

NBA betting picks, sports betting content and rumors are on the main page.

How to watch the NBA Draft in 2022?

Since the 2022 NBA Draft is being televised on ABC and ESPN, viewers can watch it live with a cable subscription or via Internet streaming. Football fans were able to watch the full 2022 NFL Draft for free on Pluto TV back in April.

However, at least not yet, this free video streaming service cannot offer viewers a free NBA channel. So, basketball fans must rely on Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and other streaming services.

Furthermore, as stated once before, YouTube TV is the best streaming option available. The service offers a 14-day free trial. While the user is forced to provide an email address, phone number and credit card information for the free trial, at least this offer lasts two weeks.

Plus, you’ll have full access to ABC and ESPN. You won’t find a better deal on the market right now. More “How to Watch NBA Draft” articles are on the main page.

Not to mention, fuboTV is not consistent from one region to another. Enter your zip code on their main website to find out if you’ll receive ABC and ESPN in your area. Not all areas will provide ABC.

To add to that, DirecTV Stream’s free trial is for five days. Their “Entertainment Package” costs $55 per month, but it includes ESPN, TNT and over 65 channels. And it’s DirecTV Stream’s cheapest package.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects

Sling TV will save you the most money | Free NBA Draft 2022 Live Stream

Moreover, Hulu with Live TV carries ESPN and ABC. Though, it runs $65 per month. YouTube TV’s base plan is also $65 per month. If you’re unable to receive a free trial, the best thing you can do is pay for Sling TV. The only downside is not having ABC. Fortunately, since the NBA Finals are over, this shouldn’t be a major problem.

Additionally, Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android. The streaming service has ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT. For another notable reminder, none of the Sling TV packages carry ESPNews or ESPNU.

If you want ESPN2, Sling TV’s Orange is $35 per month. For first-time subscribers, customers will receive half off their first month’s purchase. This is for one-device streaming. The same half-off deal for the first month is provided for the Orange & Blue package, which is $50 per month. Orange & Blue is one of the best streaming services for three-device streaming. Other “How to Watch NBA Draft” articles on the main page.

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.