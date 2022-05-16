How to Watch NBA Playoffs and Stream NBA Conference Finals for Free?

On Tuesday, the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs begins, and if you’re interested in finding out how to watch or stream games for free during the NBA playoffs, continue reading. For Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics square off against the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This contest will air live on ESPN.

Not to mention, if you want to watch the Celtics vs Heat or Mavericks vs Warriors for free, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials. For the Western Conference Finals, on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to learn how to watch the conference finals games for free.

How to watch the 2022 NBA Playoffs for free?

Besides relying on blurred YouTube live streams, fans have several viewing options for watching NBA playoff games live through ESPN, TNT and ABC. The list includes Vidgo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV. These streaming services are your best available choices out there.

Equally important, three of these services offer free trials for streaming: DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and fuboTV. YouTube TV continues to offer a 14-day free trial. However, the standard free trial length during non-promotional periods is seven days. While Philo offers a 7-day free trial, it’s the least desirable option. Find out why down below.

How to watch the NBA Conference Finals for free in 2022?

Additionally, in order to use one or more of the streaming services listed above, you need a secure Internet connection, credit card, email address and a phone number to get started. Sad to say, YouTube TV and Sling TV require users to enter their credit card information for their free trials. Though, if you want to avoid giving out your credit card details, Hulu with Live TV accepts PayPal or Venmo.

Next, Hulu with Live TV can be streamed with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android. The Roku Ultra provides the best Internet connection among Roku devices. The Roku Ultra LT and Roku Ultra are the only Roku streaming products that have a reliable Ethernet port. Anyway, if you’re wanting to have ABC, TNT and the ESPN channels, YouTube TV’s 14-day free trial is the most generous offer.

DIRECTV STREAM: 5-day free trial is offered for first-time customers (features ABC, ESPN and TNT).

5-day free trial is offered for first-time customers (features ABC, ESPN and TNT). fuboTV: 7-day free trial is available for new customers as of May 16, 2022 (includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3; TNT is not listed).

7-day free trial is available for new customers as of May 16, 2022 (includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3; TNT is not listed). Hulu with Live TV: Free trial is not available (service includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1).

Free trial is not available (service includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1). Philo : 7-day free trial is listed (this streaming service does not carry ABC, TNT or ESPN).

: 7-day free trial is listed (this streaming service does not carry ABC, TNT or ESPN). Sling TV: 3-day free trials are offered for new subscribers; first-time subscribers save $10 on their first month’s purchase (ABC is not listed).

3-day free trials are offered for new subscribers; first-time subscribers save $10 on their first month’s purchase (ABC is not listed). Vidgo : Free trials are no longer offered (Vidgo English Plus package includes ABC and ESPN)

: Free trials are no longer offered (Vidgo English Plus package includes ABC and ESPN) YouTube TV: Choose “Base Plan” for 14-day free trial (includes ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2).

Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service | 2022 NBA Conference Finals

Furthermore, Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service option at $35 per month. Nonetheless, it is the “cheapest streaming service” that carries the NBA national broadcast networks. Philo has deals starting as low as $25 per month, but the television company doesn’t have ABC, ESPN or even TNT. It is useless for basketball fans. However, there are better options out there.

In fact, with Sling TV, users will have live access to 34 channels. There are no strings attached. Sling TV has all the ESPN channels and TNT. If you want access to TNT, ESPN and ESPN2, choose the “Best of Live TV” core package. Sling Orange is now the name of the deal. New customers will receive 25% off their first month’s purchase. How to watch the 2022 NBA playoffs? Just get Sling TV.

Moreover, 50 hours of DVR Storage is included with this purchase. If you want unlimited Cloud DVR storage, YouTube TV is a better option. Of course, YouTube TV carries ABC as well. According to the Sling TV website, the provider will also give customers WatchESPN and Video On-Demand. Lastly, for one noteworthy point, the Sling Orange bundle is for one-device streaming.