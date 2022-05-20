How to Watch NBA Playoffs Conference Finals for Free on YouTube?

Fans are eager to find a way to watch the two NBA Conference Finals series for free, and YouTube is arguably the best website for watching basketball videos. Finding videos that avoid copyright infringement is the key. For Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Of course, this contest will air live on ABC.

Likewise, Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors is airing live at 9 p.m. ET tonight. This game is available to watch live on TNT. Fortunately, YouTube TV carries TNT, ABC and ESPN. Keep scrolling to learn how to watch the conference finals games for free on YouTube and/or with YouTube TV.

How to watch the NBA Conference Finals for free on YouTube or YouTube TV?

Out of all the available streaming services, such as Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, Sling TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, the best deal for a die-hard NBA fan is YouTube TV. This streaming service is great because it’s the fairest offer for basketball fans. Also, it includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

YouTube TV continues to offer a 14-day free trial. If you choose the “Base Plan,” you will have access to ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2 over that 14-day period as well. Nonetheless, the standard free trial length during non-promotional periods is seven days.

Special YouTube TV offer of $15 for first month for new subscribers

If you’re unwilling to pay $65 per month for over 85 live channels, don’t panic. New members can pay $15 for their first month, and users are allowed to create up to six accounts per household. There is a special offer right now. How about watching free highlights just minutes after the game is over? Well, here are the best YouTube channels for quick, high-quality and free NBA highlights.

Now, since NBA live streams on Reddit have been banned due to copyright, your best bet is to hang out on YouTube long enough to see if any channel user is streaming the Heat vs Celtics or Mavericks vs Warriors playoff games live. Though, the results are inconsistent from day to day.

And the video might not be watchable. Good luck finding one in 1080p at 60 fps. The content has to be slowed down, blurred or someway altered to bypass copyright claims. Usually if caught, users who uploaded the copyrighted content will receive a channel strike.

Three strikes within a 90-day period leads to account termination. An appeal can be submitted, but everyone should understand the league holds the rights to their content. If a user loses the appeal, it’s an automatic strike against his or her account.

How to watch NBA Playoffs for free with YouTube TV?

Additionally, with the YouTube TV app, the fans are forced to watch advertisements. In some ways, ads are shorter than television commercials. This is no different than paying for a cable package with DirecTV. Instead of giving out your credit card information, you can pay for YouTube TV with the Google Play gift card. They will not charge your card until your 14-day free trial is up.

For a reminder, you have to cancel within that 14-day period, or you will be forced to pay the $15 for your first month’s access. Keep in mind, once again, the $15 deal for the first month is only for new subscribers.

Not to mention, if you’re already paying for Fios or Verizon Wireless 5G, you can pay for YouTube TV through your internet provider. If you have a smart TV, think about getting YouTube TV. The app works on LG, Samsung and Android TV models.

Plus, the app works with these media players: PlayStation 4, Chromecast, AirPlay, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One and Apple TV (fourth generation). All you need is a Google account to get started. If you are not using a gift card, the site will require you beforehand to enter your credit card information for your free trial. That is one of the biggest flaws of YouTube TV.