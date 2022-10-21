How To Watch NBA Streams For Every Game: Watch NBA Games On Tonight For Free

The 2022/23 NBA season continues tonight with 11 games set to go ahead this Friday night. In preparation for tonights games, we have put together a guide on how to access live broadcasting courtesy of JazzSports.

NBA Live Stream Preview

The NBA is offering an exciting Friday night basketball viewing, and there are some entertaining contests taking place.

Youngster Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans are 6-0 in their last six meetings with the Hornets, and are a favourite to win this one too.

The San Antonio Spurs meet the Indiana Pacers with both sides looking for their first victory of the season following defeats in their opening game. The Pacers are the favourites after only two defeats against the Spurs in their last 12 meetings.

Meanwhile the Chicago Bulls meet with the Washington Wizards, and it’s a tough one to call considering both sides started the season strongly with a win.

Orlando Magic take on the Atlanta Hawks, Magic and their rookie Paola Banchero are the big underdogs for the contest, and there’s a good chance of an upset tonight, with the hype around Banchero.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are searching for their first win of the season when they welcome the Toronto Raptors, after being upset on their season opener against the Pelicans. As for the Canadians, they’ll look to build on their tight win against the Cavs on Wednesday night.

The undefeated Boston Celtics and MVP searching Jayson Tatum go head to head with Miami Heat, as clear favourites winning five of their last six against Miami.

The NBA title defending Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry are heavy favourites as they welcome the Denver Nuggets.

