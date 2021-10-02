How to watch Nets vs. Lakers live stream? TV channels & online services

How to watch the Nets vs. Lakers live stream on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET? To kick off the 2021-22 NBA season, there are several viewing options available for longtime and new NBA fans. How about watching the Nets vs. Lakers preseason game for free? Keep reading.

Which TV channels will air Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers?

NBA League Pass + NBA TV is a one-time payment of $229.98. This is for streaming most live and on-demand games for all 30 NBA teams. This also includes NBA TV studio shows. However, blackout restrictions apply. That means quite a few viewers will not be able to watch the preseason game.

For some avid basketball fans, NBA League Pass combined with NBA TV is too expensive anyways. Nowadays, fans want cheaper options and quick, convenient access. There are also free options to watch the Nets vs. Lakers live stream.

TV channels:

NBA TV

NBA League Pass

Spectrum SportsNet

YES Network

If you are already subscribed to a cable provider and you’re wanting to live stream the game, you can sign in on the Spectrum SportsNet main website. Click on “WATCH LIVE” at the top of the page. On the following page, click the “Log In To Watch” black box. Then, it will ask the users to select their TV provider, such as Cox, DirecTV, U-verse, etc.

Which services provide NBA TV for Nets vs. Lakers?

NBA TV is available via YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling TV. For the best part, each service provides a free trial. For fuboTV’s free trial, it will ask you for your email, password, and home zip code. Then, you will be asked to select your package.

Moreover, for a total of 85 channels, the monthly price for YouTube TV is $65. This includes NBA TV, TNT, ABC, ESPN and NBA League Pass. Furthermore, the fuboTV Elite Plan includes ESPN, NBA TV and ABC. However, it does not include TNT. The Elite Plan costs $80 per month.

If you’re looking to save money, the Starter Plan is $65 per month, and this plan includes ABC, ESPN and NBA TV. FuboTV is solid. Not to mention, Sling TV will charge users only $10 for their first month of service. In comparison, cable services charge hundreds of dollars nowadays. The Sling TV first month price is dirt cheap.

Free Nets vs. Lakers live stream – preseason

NBA Live Stream is another website that might be worth looking at. The site claims to provide all NBA matches for free via live stream. On all live stream HD video pages, the video will go live 15 minutes prior to the start of each individual game. If you lose your Internet connection or the stream goes offline for a second, it is recommended for users to refresh the page.

Which TV services provide YES Network?

Unfortunately, AT&T TV is the only popular live streaming service that features YES Network, which stands for Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network. AT&T’s CHOICE package includes YES.

While the cost is $85 per month, YouTube TV and Hulu can no longer provide users access to the network. Additionally, here is the alphabetical list of services you can choose from, in order to watch New York-based NBA teams on YES Network:

AT&T TV

Adams Cable Service

Altice One

Atlantic Broadband

Blue Ridge Communications

Cox

DirecTV

DTC Cable

GTel

Haefele Connect

LHTC Broadband

Midtel

MTC Cable

Mediacom

Mid-Hudson Cable

New Visions

Optimum

RCN

Service Electric Cable TV and Communications

Spectrum

Verizon Flos

Xfinity

