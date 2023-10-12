How to watch or stream tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season? This interconference exhibition game airs live on NBC Sports Chicago and Altitude. Although YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games.

On Tuesday, the Nuggets won 115-107 over the Phoenix Suns in their preseason opener. Rookie guard Julian Strawther led Denver in scoring with 20 points. Meanwhile, Chicago lost 105-102 on Sunday to the Milwaukee Bucks in its preseason opener. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls Preseason With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Nuggets vs. Bulls game. Stream the Nuggets-Bulls preseason matchup for free.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls Preseason

For the Nuggets-Bulls preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Chicago and Altitude. For a reminder, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

Upon further review of Chicago’s injury report, the team has a clean bill of health. On the other side, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and guard Christian Braun are listed as gametime decisions for this matchup.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game: Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls

Denver Nuggets @ Chicago Bulls 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 🕙 What time is Nuggets vs. Bulls Preseason Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Bulls Preseason Game: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago, Altitude

💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Nuggets +1 (-105) | Bulls -1 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Bulls Preseason Odds

Heading into Thursday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Chicago to win and cover the one-point spread. The point total is currently unavailable for this game.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Nuggets vs. Bulls game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

