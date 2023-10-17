How to watch or stream tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season? This exhibition game airs live on ESPN2. Even though YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games.

Denver is 2-1 this preseason. The Nuggets are coming off a 116-102 win over the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, L.A. split its first two exhibition games with the Utah Jazz. In last Tuesday’s victory, Kawhi Leonard led the Clips in scoring with 16 points. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Preseason With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Nuggets vs. Clippers game. Stream the Nuggets-Clippers preseason matchup for free.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Preseason

For the Nuggets-Clippers preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Of course, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

Based on the injury report, five Nuggets are listed as gametime decisions — Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Jay Huff, DeAndre Jordan, and Reggie Jackson. As for the Clippers, Brandon Boston Jr. is a gametime decision.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 🕙 What time is Nuggets vs. Clippers Preseason Game: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Clippers Preseason Game: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel: ESPN2

💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Nuggets +6 (-105) | Clippers -6 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Preseason Odds

Leading into Tuesday’s night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Boston to win and cover the spread. Also, the point total is expected to go over 222.5.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Nuggets vs. Clippers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like