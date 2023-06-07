How to watch or stream tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat matchup for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals? Five streaming services carry ABC and ESPN2 — fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. However, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Entering Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets are 7-1 in their last eight head-to-head meetings against Miami. In Game 2, Miami won 111-108 away. For Game 3, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 2.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

Since fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Nuggets vs. Heat game. Stream Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals for free.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3

For Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Heat, this matchup will air live Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN2. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 67.2% chance of winning Game 3 over Miami on the road to take a 2-1 series lead.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat 📅 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 3 Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 🕙 What time is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channels: ABC, ESPN2

ABC, ESPN2 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 3 Odds: Nuggets -2.5 (-110) | Heat +2.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 3 Odds

On Wednesday night, the Nuggets (66-33, 54-44-1 ATS) enter this road matchup 53-20 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 25-23 over/under away, and 23-25 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win and cover the spread, and the point total will go under 214.5.

Meanwhile, the Heat (58-46, 45-56-3 ATS) are 41-24 as favorites, 17-22 as underdogs, 27-24 over/under at home, and 21-28-2 ATS at home. Miami is 7-2 ATS in its past nine home games. The Heat are also 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games against the Nuggets.

Additionally, Denver is 7-1 ATS in its previous eight matchups vs. Miami. They’re 7-1 in their past eight contests as well. The point total has gone over in six of the Nuggets’ last nine road games.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Nuggets vs. Heat game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

