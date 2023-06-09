How to watch or stream tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat matchup for Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals? Although fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ABC, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Heading into Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets are 8-1 in their last nine head-to-head meetings against Miami. In Game 3, Denver won 109-94 away. For Game 4, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4

For Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Heat, this matchup will air live Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 71.2% chance of winning Game 4 over Miami away to take a 3-1 series lead.

🏀 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat 📅 NBA Playoffs NBA Finals 2023 Game 4 Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 🕙 What time is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channels: ABC

ABC 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 NBA Finals Game 4 Odds: Nuggets -3.5 (-110) | Heat +3.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game 4 Odds

On Friday night, the Nuggets (67-33, 55-44-1 ATS) enter this road matchup 54-20 as favorites, 13-13 as underdogs, 25-24 over/under away, and 24-25 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Miami to win, Denver to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 211.

Moreover, the Heat (58-47, 45-57-3 ATS) are 41-24 as favorites, 17-23 as underdogs, 27-25 over/under at home, and 21-29-2 ATS at home. Miami is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games against the Nuggets. The Heat are also 4-1 in their past five games played on a Friday

Next, Denver is 8-1 ATS in its previous nine matchups vs. Miami. The point total has gone under in six of the Nuggets’ last nine contests. And they’re 4-1 in their past five road games.

Check out the Game 4 odds below for the Nuggets vs. Heat game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

