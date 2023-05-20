How to watch or stream tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers contest for Game 3 of the 2023 Western Conference Finals? YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ABC and offer free trials. However, there’s a better method to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 3 of this Western Conference Finals series, the Nuggets are 3-0 in their last three head-to-head meetings against L.A. In Game 2, Denver won 108-103 at home to take a 2-0 series lead. For Game 3, sportsbooks show the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3

For Game 3 of the Nuggets vs. Lakers Western Conference Finals series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 55.5% of defeating Denver in Game 3.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals 2023: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 3 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕙 What time is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel: ABC

🎲 NBA Playoffs 2023 WCF Game 3 Odds: Nuggets +5.5 (-108) | Lakers -5.5 (-112)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 Odds

On Saturday night, the Nuggets (63-32, 51-43-1 ATS) enter this road matchup 52-19 as favorites, 11-13 as underdogs, 24-22 over/under away, and 21-25 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Los Angeles to win, Denver to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 222.5.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (52-45, 50-45-2 ATS) are 27-12 as favorites, 24-33 as underdogs, 20-28 over/under at home, and 27-20-1 ATS at home. Los Angeles is 13-7 in its last 20 games. The Lakers are also 5-1 ATS in their past six contests. They’re 8-1 in their previous nine home games against the Nuggets.

Next, Denver is 0-4-1 ATS in its past five meetings versus Los Angeles. The Nuggets are 2-7 in their last nine road games as well. Plus, they’re 5-2 ATS in their previous seven games when playing as the underdog.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Nuggets vs. Lakers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

