How to Watch or Stream NBA Draft 2022 | Watch 2022 NBA Draft Free

The 2022 NBA Draft is the 76th edition of the annual draft; continue scrolling to find out how to watch or stream NBA Draft 2022 and watch 2022 NBA Draft for free. The draft is Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. For streaming, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials.

How to watch the NBA Draft 2022 for free?

Furthermore, the 2022 NBA Draft is being televised on ABC and ESPN. Viewers can watch it live with a cable subscription or through Internet streaming. Although football fans were allowed to watch the full 2022 NFL Draft for free on Pluto TV in April, the free app cannot carry the channels listed above. Unfortunately, the NBA is a bit more complicated.

In other words, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and other streaming services are an NBA fan’s best available options. If you’re wanting to watch the NBA Draft 2022 for free, YouTube TV is the best streaming service. The app offers a 14-day free trial.

Nevertheless, the viewer is required to provide an email address, phone number and credit card information for the free trial. In the end, you’ll have full access to ABC and ESPN regardless of your geographical location. Meanwhile, this also applies for fuboTV. Though, YouTube TV’s offer is the most generous at this current time. Other “How to Watch or Stream NBA Draft” articles are on the main page.

Watch 2022 NBA Draft for Free with Streaming Services

Moreover, the available channels with fuboTV are not the same in every region. Enter your zip code on their main website to find out if you’ll receive ABC and ESPN in your area. However, not all areas will provide their customers with ABC. Noteworthy streaming services are posted below.

DIRECTV STREAM: 5-day free trial is offered for first-time customers (features ABC, ESPN and TNT).

5-day free trial is offered for first-time customers (features ABC, ESPN and TNT). fuboTV: 7-day free trial is available for new customers (includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3; TNT is not listed).

7-day free trial is available for new customers (includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3; TNT is not listed). Hulu with Live TV: Free trial is not available (service includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1).

Free trial is not available (service includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1). Philo : 7-day free trial is listed (this streaming service does not carry ABC, TNT or ESPN).

: 7-day free trial is listed (this streaming service does not carry ABC, TNT or ESPN). Sling TV: 3-day free trials are offered for new subscribers; first-time subscribers will receive half off their first month’s purchase (ABC is not included).

3-day free trials are offered for new subscribers; first-time subscribers will receive half off their first month’s purchase (ABC is not included). Vidgo : Free trials are no longer offered (Vidgo English Plus package includes ABC and ESPN)

: Free trials are no longer offered (Vidgo English Plus package includes ABC and ESPN) YouTube TV: Choose “Base Plan” for 14-day free trial (includes ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2).

Additionally, shown above, DirecTV Stream’s free trial is for five days. Their “Entertainment Package” costs $55 per month. But it includes ESPN, TNT and over 65 channels. This is DirecTV Stream’s cheapest package for receiving sports networks.

Sling TV is Low Cost | Watch or Stream 2022 NBA Draft for Free

Equally important, Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android. The streaming service has ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT. For another notable reminder, none of the Sling TV packages carry ESPNews or ESPNU. During basketball season, that’s a con for NCAA fans.

If you want ESPN2, Sling TV’s Orange is $35 per month. For first-time subscribers, customers will receive half off their first month’s purchase. This is for one-device streaming. Also, the same half-off deal for the first month is provided for the Orange & Blue package, which is $50 per month. Orange & Blue is one of the best streaming services for three-device streaming. Other “How to Watch NBA Draft” articles on the main page.

Besides YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV carries ESPN and ABC. Both streaming services run $65 per month. On the other hand, if you’re unable to acquire a free trial, paying for Sling TV is not bad at all. Above all, the one negative for basketball fans is not having ABC. As a matter of fact, during the NBA offseason, most fans are not watching the channel for NBA-related content anyways.

