How to watch or stream tonight’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum TV Choice, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Sportsbooks show the Sixers as a heavy 10-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Nets vs. 76ers Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round

🏀 Teams: Brooklyn Nets | Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets | Philadelphia 76ers 📊 Record: Nets (45-38, 43-40 ATS) | 76ers (55-28, 49-34 ATS)

Nets (45-38, 43-40 ATS) | 76ers (55-28, 49-34 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 🎲 NBA Odds: Nets +10 (-110) | 76ers -10 (-110)

How to watch or stream Nets vs. 76ers Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t carry TNT, so this service is not a viable option. Sling TV is the cheapest service for high-quality streaming. Sling Orange is $40 per month. More importantly, your first month is only $20.

Sling TV is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One. Sling Orange has TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Next, DirecTV Stream is a solid option. It costs $69.99 per month. Along with a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Network channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included.

To watch or stream the Nets vs. 76ers game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days Spectrum TV Choice $29.99 per month 7 Days

Additionally, Hulu + Live TV runs $75 per month. For an added bonus, a 7-day free trial is still available, so anyone can watch both NBA games tonight for free. The service is also compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Carried channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, ABC, and TNT.

To watch or stream Game 2 for free, YouTube TV is the best streaming service, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Furthermore, YouTube TV is the most desirable choice for a few reasons. In addition to receiving a 14-day free trial, users will have unlimited DVR storage and access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, and even NBA TV for $65 per month. This streaming app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox.

As for Spectrum TV Choice, this service offers a 7-day free trial. Spectrum TV Choice costs approximately $30 per month. It can offer the most bang for your buck. Nonetheless, there’s one significant con. Spectrum TV will only provide this service to their Internet customers in select areas.

Be sure to check for your eligibility via zip code. In other words, this could be a problem for those who want to watch or stream tonight’s games in areas outside their coverage. For the pros, viewers can select 15 of their favorite networks out of 65 available channels. Customers will have free access to over 10,000 on-demand movies and shows. But the DVR is not included.

For 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, an additional $4.99 per month is required. Out of the five noteworthy streaming services, YouTube TV reigns supreme for basketball fans. The free trial is great for first-time subscribers, and the games are enjoyable to watch in HD quality.

