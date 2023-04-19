How to watch or stream tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream all have TNT and offer free trials. Having said that, there’s one other way to watch any NBA game for free.

Heading into Game 2 of this first-round matchup, Denver is 2-1 in its last three encounters against Minnesota. In Game 1, the Nuggets defeated the Wolves 109-80 at home. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 8.5-point favorites at Ball Arena. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 with a free live stream?

Since YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream offer free trials, it would seem these streaming services are the best for watching NBA games. But that’s not the case. These are only temporary solutions. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free once they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game. Stream Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2?

Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have an 82.3% chance of defeating the Timberwolves.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Minnesota Timberwolves | Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves | Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 🕙 When is Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET 🏆 Where is Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Odds: Timberwolves +8.5 (-110) | Nuggets -8.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 Odds

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves (43-42, 42-43 ATS) enter this matchup 22-17 as favorites, 21-25 as underdogs, 22-21 ATS away, and 22-21 over/under away. Gamblers are expecting to watch the favorites take a 2-0 series lead. Denver is 15-5 in its last 20 games versus Minnesota.

Moreover, the Nuggets (54-29, 45-37-1 ATS) are 44-18 as favorites, 10-11 as underdogs, 26-15-1 ATS at home, and 16-25-1 over/under at home. The point total has gone under in six of Denver’s past eight meetings against Western Conference opponents.

Additionally, Denver is 9-2 in its previous 11 home games versus Minnesota. On the other side, the Timberwolves are 6-2 ATS in their past eight encounters. And the Wolves are 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games played on a Wednesday.

Check out the Game 2 odds below for the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game on Wednesday night.

NBA Betting Content You May Like