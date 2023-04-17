How to watch or stream tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings matchup for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum TV Choice, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Sportsbooks show the Kings as a one-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Warriors vs. Kings Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round

🏀 Teams: Golden State Warriors | Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors | Sacramento Kings 📊 Record: Warriors (44-39, 39-43-1 ATS) | Kings (49-34, 46-37 ATS)

Warriors (44-39, 39-43-1 ATS) | Kings (49-34, 46-37 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, California 🎲 NBA Odds: Warriors +1 (-110) | Kings -1 (-110)

How to watch or stream Warriors vs. Kings Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

For individuals new to streaming, fuboTV doesn’t carry TNT, so this service is underwhelming for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Sling TV is the cheapest service for reliable, high-quality streaming. Sling Orange is priced at $40 per month. Plus, your first month is only $20. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. It’s a win-win alternative.

Sling TV is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One.

Additionally, DirecTV Stream is a solid option. It costs $69.99 per month. Along with a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Network channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included.

To watch or stream the Warriors vs. Kings game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days Spectrum TV Choice $29.99 per month 7 Days

Next, Hulu + Live TV costs $75.99 per month. A 7-day free trial is available, so fans can watch both NBA games tonight for free. The service is also compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Listed NBA channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ABC, and TNT.

To watch or stream Game 2 for free, YouTube TV is the best streaming service, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Moving on to the best option, YouTube TV is the most desirable choice for a few reasons. In addition to receiving a 14-day free trial, users will have unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, and even NBA TV for $65 per month. This streaming app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox.

As for Spectrum TV Choice, this service offers a 7-day free trial. Spectrum TV Choice costs approximately $30 per month. It can offer the most bang for your buck. Nonetheless, there’s one significant con. Spectrum TV will only provide this service to their Internet customers in select areas.

Be sure to check for your eligibility via zip code. For those who want to watch or stream tonight’s games in areas outside their coverage, this is an issue. For the pros, viewers can select 15 of their favorite networks out of 65 available channels.

Customers will have free access to over 10,000 on-demand movies and shows as well. However, the DVR is not included. A $4.99 monthly fee is listed for 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

All things considered, out of the five aforementioned streaming services, YouTube TV is the best for basketball fans. The free trial is excellent for curious first-time subscribers, and the games are enjoyable to watch in HD quality.

NBA Betting Content You May Like