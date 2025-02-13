See here how to watch a Pelicans vs Kings live stream as New Orleans look to exact revenge after losing the first game in a back to back on Wednesday night.

How to watch Pelicans vs Kings

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

🎲 Pelicans vs Kings game odds: Pelicans +8.0 (-110) | Kings -8.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Kings as 8.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Pelicans & Kings injury report

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

F Herbert Jones (shoulder; out for season), G Dejounte Murray (torn ACL; out for season), F Jamal Cain (illness; out), F Kelly Olynyk (not specified; questionable), G Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle; questionable).

Sacramento Kings injury report

No players on injury report.

Pelicans vs Kings Preview

On the first game of this back to back, the New Orleans Pelicans were just edged out by the Kings with Sacramento winning on the road by eight points.

The Pelicans loss on Wednesday was their tenth loss in a row, which is currently the longest streak in the league and of those ten losses, the Pels were beat by the Kings twice.

It really does seem like there is no light at the end of the tunnel for New Orleans, who look destined to battle it out with Utah at the bottom of the West.

The Sacramento Kings have been blessed with a clear injury report for Thursday’s game, while the Pelicans are struggling as multiple players are suffering from long term injuries.

Since DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine were traded to the Kings they have been in great form and a win on Thursday night would be their fourth in a row.

A win would also take the Kings level with Dallas in the current 8th seed, and with just two games between sixth and ninth every win matters.