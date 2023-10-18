Main Page
How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason | Free NBA Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season? This exhibition game airs live on Space City Home Network. YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials. However, there’s a better way to watch NBA games.
Houston is a perfect 3-0 this preseason. On Monday, the Rockets defeated San Antonio 99-89 away. As for the Spurs, the Western Conference club is 1-2 in exhibition games. Zach Collins led the team in scoring against Houston in the first contest. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason With A Free Live Stream
While YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Rockets vs. Spurs game.
- Stream the Rockets-Spurs preseason matchup for free.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason
For the Rockets-Spurs preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Space City Home Network. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.
Upon further review of the injury report, Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Tari Eason are listed as gametime decisions. On the other side, the Spurs are healthy for their fourth preseason game.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs
- 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- 🕙 What time is Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Game: 8 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Game: Frost Bank Center | San Antonio, Texas
- 📺 TV Channel: Space City Home Network
- 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Rockets +2 (-110) | Spurs -2 (-110)
Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Odds
Entering Wednesday’s night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Miami Heat to win and cover the spread. Not to mention, the point total is expected to go under 223.5.
Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Rockets vs. Spurs game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|
NBA Preseason Odds
|
Rockets
|
Spurs
|
Play
|Moneyline
|+108
|-128
|Point Spread
|+2 (-110)
|-2 (-110)
|Point Total
|223.5 (-110)
|223.5 (-110)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Top-25 Highest Paid NBA Players In 2023: Steph Curry Leads The List
- NBA Rumors: Rockets Targeting Alec Burks, Talen Horton-Tucker, & Malcolm Brogdon
- How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason | Free NBA Live Stream
- How to Watch Nets vs. Heat Preseason | Free NBA Live Stream
- Jazz waive Romeo Langford, Michael Devoe, and Keshawn Justice
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Khris Middleton “On Pace,” for Season Opener
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Denver Nuggets Prepared to Offer Supermax Extension to Jamal Murray
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
ESPN’s Malika Andrews granted restraining order against man for harassing her, Stephen A. Smith, and Molly Qerim
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
WNBA Announces San Francisco Bay Area Expansion Team, Beginning Play In 2025