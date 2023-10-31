Find out how to watch or stream tonight’s San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns game for the 2023-24 NBA season. This intraconference showdown airs live on TNT.

Free trials are available from YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. However, there’s a better method to watch NBA games. San Antonio is 0-9 in its last nine contests versus Phoenix.

As for the Suns, they’re 1-4 ATS in their past five matchups at home against the Spurs. Plus, the point total has gone over in five of the club’s previous six home games. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns With A Free Live Stream 2023

Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to live stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Spurs-Suns game. Stream the Spurs vs. Suns regular-season contest for free.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Suns Game

For the Spurs-Suns matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Phoenix holds a 78.3% probability of winning.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 🕙 What time is Spurs vs. Suns Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Spurs vs. Suns Game: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Spurs +7.5 (-113) | Suns -7.5 (-107)

Spurs vs. Suns Odds

Entering tonight’s Western Conference matchup, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Phoenix to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 214.

NBA betting sites are showing the Spurs with 22nd-ranked odds to win the 2024 championship this season. Sportsbooks are giving Phoenix fourth-best odds.

For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

Check out the odds below for the Spurs vs. Suns game.