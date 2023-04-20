How to watch or stream tonight’s Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers contest for Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? While fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream have NBA TV and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Heading into Game 3 of this first-round series, the Clippers are 2-1 against Phoenix in their last three meetings. In Game 2 this past Tuesday, the Suns won 123-109 at home. Sportsbooks show the Suns as 2.5-point favorites at Crypto.com Arena. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, fuboTV , Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, NBA games will not be free to watch for returning streamers. When your free trial ends, consider another option. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Suns vs. Clippers game. Stream Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers Game 3

For Game 3 of the Suns-Clippers first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this matchup will air live tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 67.8% chance of winning over Phoenix at Crypto.com Arena.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 🕙 When is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is 76ers vs. Nets Game 3: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Odds: Suns -2.5 (-115) | Clippers +2.5 (-105)

Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 Odds

On Thursday, the Suns (46-38, 43-39-2 ATS) enter this game 37-16 as favorites, 8-22 as underdogs, 20-20-1 ATS away, and 23-17-1 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Clippers to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 227.

Moreover, the Clippers (45-39, 41-43 ATS) are 34-17 as favorites, 11-22 as underdogs, 19-22 ATS at home, and 14-26-1 over/under at home. Los Angeles is 2-5 ATS in its last seven contests. The Clippers are 3-6 in their past nine games played on a Thursday as well.

Additionally, the Suns are 8-3 in their previous 11 contests. Phoenix is 1-8 in its past nine matchups versus Pacific Division opponents. And Phoenix has a 23-24 record against opponents over .500. For one final note, the point total has gone over in eight of the Suns’ last nine road games.

Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Suns vs. Clippers game on Thursday night. To find out how to watch other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like