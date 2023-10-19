Find out how to watch or stream tonight’s Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season. This exhibition game airs live on NBA TV. While YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials, there’s a better method to watch NBA games.

Phoenix is 3-1 this preseason. The Suns are coming off back-to-back wins over the Portland Trail Blazers. On the other side, the Lakers are 2-3 so far in exhibition games. On Sunday, L.A. lost 108-97 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 16 points. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers Preseason With A Free Live Stream

Despite YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offering free trials to first-time subscribers, there's another way to watch NBA games for free.







How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers Preseason

For the Suns-Lakers preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Of course, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

According to the injury report, four Suns are listed as gametime decisions — Jusuf Nurkic, Yuta Watanabe, Eric Gordon, and Ish Wainwright.

Meanwhile, five Lakers are gametime decisions — LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Gabe Vincent.



🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game: Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 🕙 What time is Suns vs. Lakers Preseason Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Suns vs. Lakers Preseason Game: Acrisure Arena | Riverside County, California

Acrisure Arena | Riverside County, California 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream:

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Suns -1 (-110) | Lakers +1 (-110)

Suns vs. Lakers Preseason Odds

Ahead of Thursday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Suns to win and cover the spread. Plus, the point total is expected to go under 235.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Suns vs. Lakers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

