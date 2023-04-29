How to watch or stream tonight’s Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 1 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV carry TNT and offer free trials. However, there’s a more enjoyable way to watch the games for free.

Leading into Game 1 of this Western Conference second-round series, the Suns are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head contests against Denver. On Apr. 6, Phoenix won 119-115 at home in the regular season. For Game 1, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1

For Game 1 of the Suns-Nuggets second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 63.6% chance of winning over Phoenix at home.

NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets
NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

When is Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where is Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: TNT

NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Odds: Suns +3.5 (-110) | Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Odds: Suns +3.5 (-110) | Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1 Odds

On Saturday night, the Suns (49-38, 44-41-2 ATS) enter this second-round series 40-16 as favorites, 8-22 as underdogs, 24-18-1 over/under away, and 21-21-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Phoenix to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 226.5.

Next, the Nuggets (57-30, 47-39-1 ATS) are 47-19 as favorites, 10-11 as underdogs, 18-25-1 over/under at home, and 27-16-1 ATS at home. Denver is 5-1 in its last six games. The Nuggets have also won their past five straight home games. They’re 1-5 ATS in their previous six home games versus Phoenix.

As for the Suns, they’re 8-3 in their past 11 contests against Denver. Plus, Phoenix is 10-3 in its last 13 meetings versus Western Conference opponents. The Suns are 5-0 in their previous five matchups against Northwest Division teams as well.

Check out the Game 1 odds below for the Suns vs. Nuggets game on Saturday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

