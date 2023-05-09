How to watch or stream tonight’s Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets matchup in Game 5 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Four streaming sites — Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV — carry TNT and offer free trials. However, there’s another method to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 5 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Suns are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Denver. On Sunday, Phoenix won 129-124 at home in Game 4 to even the series. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as six-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5

For Game 5 of the Suns-Nuggets second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 72.8% chance of taking a 3-2 series lead over Phoenix.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 🕙 When is Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: TNT

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Odds: Suns +6 (-105) | Nuggets -6 (-115)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game 5 Odds

On Tuesday night, the Suns (51-40, 46-43-2 ATS) enter this contest 42-16 as favorites, 8-24 as underdogs, 25-19-1 over/under away, and 21-23-1 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, Phoenix to cover the spread, and for the point total to go under 227.5.

Additionally, the Nuggets (59-32, 49-41-1 ATS) are 49-49 as favorites, 10-13 as underdogs, 19-26-1 over/under at home, and 29-16-1 ATS at home. Denver is 7-3 in its last 10 contests and has won its past seven straight home games. The Nuggets are also 4-1 in their previous five meetings at home against the Suns.

Not to mention, Phoenix is 2-5 ATS in its last seven contests versus Denver. But the Suns are 1-4 ATS in their past five encounters against the Nuggets as well. And they’re 8-1 in their previous nine games played on a Tuesday.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Suns vs. Nuggets game on Tuesday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

