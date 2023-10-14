Find out how to watch or stream tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks preseason matchup for the 2023-24 NBA season. This interconference exhibition game airs live on NBA TV. Although YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games.

Minnesota won back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks this preseason. Last Saturday, the Wolves won 104-96 at Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. Of course, New York defeated the Boston Celtics 114-107 in its preseason opener on Monday. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks Preseason With A Free Live Stream

Since YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, there’s another method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Timberwolves vs. Knicks game. Stream the Timberwolves-Knicks preseason matchup for free.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks Preseason

For the Timberwolves-Knicks preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. For a reminder, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

According to the injury report, Minnesota has a clean bill of health. On the other side, Knicks guard Josh Hart (rest) is listed as a gametime decision for this matchup.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game: Minnesota Timberwolves @ New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves @ New York Knicks 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 🕙 What time is Timberwolves vs. Knicks Preseason Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Timberwolves vs. Knicks Preseason Game: Madison Square Garden | New York City

Madison Square Garden | New York City 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Timberwolves +3.5 (-105) | Knicks -3.5 (-115)

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Preseason Odds

Entering Saturday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting New York to win and cover the spread. Plus, the point total is expected to go over 217.5.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Timberwolves vs. Knicks game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like