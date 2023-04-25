How to watch or stream tonight’s Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets matchup for Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? While fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry NBA TV and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch the games for free.

Leading into Game 5 of this Western Conference first-round series, the Nuggets are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Minnesota. In Game 4 this past Sunday, the Wolves won 114-108 in overtime. For Game 5, sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 10-point favorites at Ball Arena. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 With A Free Live Stream

Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV , Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, NBA games are not free to watch for everyone. Therefore, when your free trial period ends, consider this option. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game. Stream Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5

For Game 5 of the Timberwolves-Nuggets first-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this contest will air live tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have an 82.6% probability of winning at home over Minnesota.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs First Round 2023: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets 📅 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 🕙 When is Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏆 Where is Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 Odds: Timberwolves +10 (-105) | Nuggets -10 (-115)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 Odds

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves (44-44, 43-45 ATS) enter 22-17 as favorites, 22-27 as underdogs, 22-22 ATS away, and 23-21 over/under away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Denver to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 220.5.

Additionally, the Nuggets (56-30, 47-38-1 ATS) are 46-19 as favorites, 10-11 as underdogs, 27-15-1 ATS at home, and 17-25-1 over/under at home. Denver is 4-1 in its last five games. The point total has gone over in eight of the Nuggets’ past 11 meetings versus Minnesota.

As for the Timberwolves, they’re 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups against Denver. Not to mention, Minnesota is 2-10 in its last 12 road games versus the Nuggets.

Check out the Game 5 odds below for the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets game on Tuesday night. To find out how to watch other NBA games tonight, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like