Main Page
How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup for Game 3 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Although Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry ABC and offer free trials, there’s another great way to watch NBA games for free.
Heading into Game 3 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their last three head-to-head meetings against Golden State. On Thursday, the Warriors won 127-100 at home in Game 2. For Game 3, sportsbooks show L.A. as a three-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 With A Free Live Stream
YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers. Fortunately, there’s one other easy way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Warriors vs. Lakers game.
- Stream Game 3 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3
For Game 3 of the Warriors-Lakers second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Upon further review of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 58.8% chance of taking a 2-1 series lead over Golden State.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- 🕙 When is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ABC
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Odds: Warriors +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110)
Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 Odds
On Saturday night, the Warriors (49-42, 43-47-1 ATS) enter this contest 41-24 as favorites, 8-18 as underdogs, 30-14-1 over/under away, and 14-31 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Los Angeles to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 228.5.
Meanwhile, the Lakers (49-42, 45-44-2 ATS) are 24-12 as favorites, 24-30 as underdogs, 19-26 over/under at home, and 24-20-1 ATS at home. Los Angeles is 15-5 in its last 20 games. The Lakers are also 5-1 at home in their past six matchups versus Golden State.
Additionally, Golden State is 5-15 ATS in its previous 20 road games. The point total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ last six contests as well. Plus, the Dubs are 1-5 ATS in their past six games played on a Saturday.
Check out the Game 3 odds below for the Warriors vs. Lakers game on Saturday night. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Warriors
|Lakers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Point Total
|228.5 (-110)
|228.5 (-110)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 3 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Devin Booker has 293 points this postseason, most through 8 playoff games since Michael Jordan in 1990
- NBA analyst Jay Williams calls out Lakers’ Anthony Davis for his lack of consistency
- James Harden defends the Sixers’ Game 2 performance even though they made unwanted NBA Playoff history by losing by 34 points
- Former NBA player and excecutive Lance Blanks passed away at age 56; cause of death yet unknown
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson says he stopped watching the NBA ever since it turned too political back in 2020
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Drake, Future, French Montana and Others Slide into Angel Reese’s DMs After LSU National Championship Win
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance Propels Heat to a 3-1 Lead