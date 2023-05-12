How to watch or stream tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers contest for Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Even though YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ESPN and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.

Leading into Game 6 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Golden State. On Wednesday, the Warriors won 121-106 in Game 5 at home. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Lakers as three-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 With A Free Live Stream

Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, try this other method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Warriors vs. Lakers game. Stream Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6

For Game 6 of the Warriors-Lakers second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 62.6% chance of winning this series at home and advancing to the WCFs.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 🕙 When is Knicks vs. Heat Game 6: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Knicks vs. Heat Game 6: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Odds: Warriors +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110)

Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 Odds

On Friday night, the Warriors (50-44, 44-49-1 ATS) enter this contest 42-24 as favorites, 8-20 as underdogs, 30-16-1 over/under away, and 14-33 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Los Angeles to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 220.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (51-43, 47-45-2 ATS) are 26-12 as favorites, 24-31 as underdogs, 19-28 over/under at home, and 26-20-1 ATS at home. Los Angeles is 14-5 in its last 19 games. The Lakers are also 15-5 in their past 20 matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Not to mention, Golden State is 0-5 ATS in its previous five road games against the Lakers. The Warriors are 9-2 in their past 11 contests played on a Friday as well. The point total has gone under in four of the Dubs’ last five road games.

Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Warriors vs. Lakers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like