Main Page
How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
How to watch or stream tonight’s Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers contest for Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Even though YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV carry ESPN and offer free trials, there’s a better way to watch NBA games for free.
Leading into Game 6 of this Western Conference semifinals series, the Lakers are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings against Golden State. On Wednesday, the Warriors won 121-106 in Game 5 at home. For Game 6, sportsbooks show the Lakers as three-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 With A Free Live Stream
Considering YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, try this other method to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.
Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.
Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.
- Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports.
- Create an account and make a qualifying deposit.
- Place a bet on the Warriors vs. Lakers game.
- Stream Game 6 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for free.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6
For Game 6 of the Warriors-Lakers second-round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, this Western Conference matchup will air live tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 62.6% chance of winning this series at home and advancing to the WCFs.
Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.
- 🏀NBA Playoffs Second Round 2023: Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers
- 📅 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- 🕙 When is Knicks vs. Heat Game 6: 10 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Knicks vs. Heat Game 6: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 💻 Free NBA Playoffs 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Odds: Warriors +3 (-110) | Lakers -3 (-110)
Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 Odds
On Friday night, the Warriors (50-44, 44-49-1 ATS) enter this contest 42-24 as favorites, 8-20 as underdogs, 30-16-1 over/under away, and 14-33 ATS away. Our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Los Angeles to win, cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 220.
Meanwhile, the Lakers (51-43, 47-45-2 ATS) are 26-12 as favorites, 24-31 as underdogs, 19-28 over/under at home, and 26-20-1 ATS at home. Los Angeles is 14-5 in its last 19 games. The Lakers are also 15-5 in their past 20 matchups versus Western Conference opponents.
Not to mention, Golden State is 0-5 ATS in its previous five road games against the Lakers. The Warriors are 9-2 in their past 11 contests played on a Friday as well. The point total has gone under in four of the Dubs’ last five road games.
Check out the Game 6 odds below for the Warriors vs. Lakers game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.
|NBA Playoff Odds
|Warriors
|Lakers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+127
|-147
|Point Spread
|+3 (-110)
|-3 (-110)
|Point Total
|220 (-110)
|220 (-110)
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Steph Curry has ten 25-point games this postseason, tied for the third-most all-time by a player age 35 or older
- How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero already has his eyes on his next objective: ‘I want to be an All-Star’
- Suns’ Monty Williams and Clippers’ Ty Lue are on Milwaukee’s radar as possible candidates for their next head coach
- How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat Game 6 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
-
NBA 1 week ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy
-
Boxing 6 days ago
How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Arizona – AZ Online Sports Betting Sites