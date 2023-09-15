While we have to wait a little longer for the NBA action to start, the NFL is back and this is the prime time to snap up all the best bookie offers around.

We have found the top Idaho sports betting apps offering outstanding welcome bonuses plus the best odds. Better still, because they are offshore, they welcome all Idaho bettors and the free bet bonuses are really easy to claim.

Best NFL Betting Apps In Idaho Ranked

List of the Best NFL Sports Betting Apps in Idaho & Mobile Sites

Regardless of the legal status of gambling in your state, these offshore sites are open to all. The sports betting apps on our list are fully licenced and regulated just like regular bookies, but they provide much more in terms of benefits and fewer restrictions. Here’s a few reasons why they are great for in-state bettors. BetOnline – No1 Idaho sports betting app with $1000 welcome bonus Everygame – Mobile-optimized sportsbook with enhanced half time odds Bovada – Best for NFL Player Props on mobile with $750 welcome bonus BetNow – Inclusive sports betting app offering highly competitive NFL odds MyBookie – Generous welcome offer and great live betting options on mobile BetUS – Popular sports betting app best for NFL parlay markets on mobile Sportsbetting – Mobile betting app offering generous odds boosts JazzSports – Great all-rounder for NFL mobile betting

Reviews of the Best Idaho Betting Apps & Mobile Sites For NFL

We will now take a more in-depth look at the top eight Idaho sports betting apps and what you can expect from them. Although they don’t have apps, they do have mobile-optimized web apps which are just as good for betting on the move.

1. BetOnline – Biggest welcome offer of $1000 for NFL betting

BetOnline is offering an outstanding $1000 in free bets when you join and bet on the NFL. The trusted and popular Idaho sports betting app provides a premium service to bettors from registration to payout as well as vast NFL markets and competitive odds.

NFL Betting App

BetOnline are mobile-optimized meaning you can place sports bets from wherever you are, whenever you like. You can access it from any mobile device with a web browser, simply log-in and place your bets. This is a big advantage when it comes to live betting.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Sign up to BetOnline and you can claim 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 on your first deposit. The minimum deposit is $55 to qualify and whatever you deposit, half of it will be given back to you in free bets. You can register, deposit, bet and withdraw all from your mobile device making it super convenient.

Generous welcome bonus

Outstanding customer service

Vast sports markets including early lines

Competitive odds

Lots of banking options What We Don't Processing fees for credit/debit card deposits

Fiat withdrawals could be quicker

2. Everygame – Over two decades of sports betting experience

Everygame is a pioneer in the online sports betting industry and claim to have taken the first ever online sports bet. Their experience and expertise has meant they remain ever-popular today and provide a top-rate and quality service to Idaho bettors.

NFL Betting App

Despite their history, Everygame certainly aren’t operating in the past. They continually develop and expand their service to modernize and keep up with customer demands. That’s why you can sign up, deposit and bet on the Everygame mobile web app. This is convenient, easy to use and ideal for placing live sports bets or betting on the go.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

New Everygame customers can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to $500 when they sign up. It is a fantastic way to kick-start your betting and, once registered, there are a range of ongoing bonuses such as reloads and cashback offers too.

$500 welcome bonus

Excellent reputation

Vast sports markets to bet on

Competitive odds

Exceptional 24/7 support What We Don't Fees on wire transfer withdrawals

Quite a busy platform to navigate

3. Bovada – With excellent props bet builder and top odds

Bovada have an excellent reputation among bettors for their outstanding sports markets and highly competitive odds. Sports fans trust that Bovada will deliver betting lines for all the major sporting leagues and events including NFL and provide a first-class service too.

NFL Betting App

Being able to bet on the move is crucial in today’s market and Bovada don’t disappoint. You can sign in to the Bovada web app on any mobile device and place bets whenever and wherever you choose.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Bovada offer new customers a generous welcome bonus of 75% deposit match up to $750 on your first crypto deposit. There is also a second welcome offer of 50% up to $250 for non crypto deposits too. Once signed up there are other bonuses such as casino free spins and regular reload offers too.

Exciting $750 welcome bonus

Small minimum bet sizes from $0.50

Modern easy to use platform

24/7 customer service

Fast payouts What We Don't Betting lines could come out earlier

Ongoing promotions could be better

4. BetNow – Excellent for early betting lines and betting analysis

NFL bettors who want a great all-round service that includes help with what to bet on should sign up to BetNow. Customers of BetNow get access to detailed betting analysis and predictions as well as early lines and great odds, and that’s why they’re so popular.

NFL Betting App

Live betting and mobile betting are both expected these days, with demands for quicker, easier and more convenient ways to gamble. BetNow is completely mobile optimized so you can access the web app from any mobile device and make deposits, place bets and collect winnings on the go.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

BetNow offer 100% welcome bonus up to $1000 for new customers from as little as $20 deposit making them highly accessible. They also provide regular ongoing promotions such as a sportsbook rebate of 2% per month on your losses.

Exciting welcome offer

Early betting lines

Competitive odds

Sportsbook rebate bonus

24/7 customer care What We Don't No live streaming

Fiat payouts can take up to 10 days

5. MyBookie – Outstanding live betting options and attractive welcome offer

MyBookie is a sportsbook that all Idaho sports bettors should be keen to check out. They welcome you with 50% of your first deposit back in free bets, as well as offering an outstanding live betting experience and comprehensive NFL market coverage.

NFL Betting App

The ability to gamble on the go is a vital part of a sports bettor’s arsenal, and MyBookie delivers on that with a fully mobile-optimized site that is easy and intuitive to use. Their site can be accessed through any mobile browser and it’s just a simple case of logging in and navigating to the NFL section.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

MyBookie makes sure that new customers are rewarded for signing-up. Once you register and make your first deposit, MyBookie will match 50% of that deposit in free bets. Please note, though, that you must make a minimum initial deposit of $50 to qualify, and the bonus is capped at $1000.

Very attractive welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets

Regular promotions

Ability to watch live games in the sportsbook

Comprehensive NFL market coverage

Outstanding live NFL betting experience What We Don't Withdrawal methods limited to bank wire transfer and Bitcoin

Payout times could be quicker in some cases

6. BetUS – Vast range of NFL parley bets and added casino bonus incentive

If you enjoy parlay betting, then you’re in luck at BetUS. Parlay bets are when you combine several bets in to one to multiply the odds, and hopefully increase your payouts. You will find an excellent platform and plenty of markets to bet on at BetUS. They offer an established and trusted mobile-friendly site so you can rely on them for betting on the move.

NFL Betting App

Mobile-accessible gambling is no longer just a preference for Idaho sports bettors, it is essential. BetUS certainly delivers here with a fully mobile-optimized site and NFL markets that can be accessed and easily navigated through any chosen browser on your device.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

BetUS deliver a real knockout combination in their welcome offers. They will match your first deposit with a 100% bonus in free bets up to £2,500. That alone would be a real head-turner, but they also throw in a 25% bonus that can be used in their casino too. There is an additional welcome offer for crypto users as well.

Fantastic 100% sportsbook welcome offer up to £2,500 in free bets

Additional built-in casino bonus

Seperate tailored offer for crypto customers

Top-quality NFL parlays

Nicely optimized site for mobile What We Don't Rollover requirements could be smaller

No search function for quickly finding individual games

7. Sportsbetting.ag – Generous NFL odds and player prop specialists

If you think you know your NFL player prop betting, then Sportsbetting.ag will give you a brilliant opportunity to show it. This particular sportsbook has one of the best player prop bets builder around and also offers some of the most generous NFL odds you will find too. Add an eye-catching welcome offer into it as well and it becomes a tough package to beat.

NFL Betting App

Idaho sports gamblers who need to bet on the move should feel very well catered for by Sportsbetting.ag. Their site is fully mobile-optimized, meaning no matter your preferred device and browser you will be able to login to your account easily and access all the features you need.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Sportsbetting.ag offer new customers a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when they sign up and make their first deposit. Once registered, bettors can also access other bonuses such as a casino welcome offer and 25% sports reload bonus.

Tough to beat NFL player prop bet platform

Comprehensive crypto deposit options

Quick payout times

Regular sports betting competitions and promotions

Generous NFL odds What We Don't Bonuses come with high rollover requirements

High minimum deposit on some promotions

8. Jazz Sports – Impressive NFL all-rounder and easy to use platform

If you are one of those sports bettors for whom ease of use and simplicity is everything, then Jazz Sports may be the sportsbook for you. They do everything to an excellent standard, but the great thing about Jazz Sports is how incredibly intuitive and easy-to-use their platform is. Navigating through the markets is not difficult at all, and as you do it you will see some highly competitive NFL odds as well.

NFL Betting App

Everything is done on the go these days, and sports betting is no different. Jazz Sports make it exceptionally easy with a staggeringly good and completely mobile-optimized interface that is compatible with all devices and browsers.

Mobile Betting Bonuses For NFL

Jazz Sports has an impressive welcome offer of 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 for new bettors making their first deposit. They also have a great range of ongoing promotions including reloads, daily bonuses, and sports rebates.

Easy to use highly intuitive platform

Ongoing contests, reload offers and promotions

Competitive NFL odds

Separate offer for crypto users

Responsive customer service team What We Don't Only available in English and Spanish

Fewer deposit and withdrawal options than some competitors

Is Mobile Sports Betting Legal in Idaho?

Even though in-state sports betting is still awaiting approval in Idaho, it is perfectly safe for you to bet on the NFL at our recommended sportsbooks.

And what’s more, our top Idaho sports betting apps have a huge variety of extra benefits and promotions that regular bookies can’t compete with anyway.

For a start there are no KYC checks, so registration is quick and easy – it literally takes seconds. Secondly, there are no state betting restrictions and anyone 18 years or over can sign-up and place a wager.

If you enjoy placing NFL bets on the move, then these Idaho sports betting apps give a great mobile betting experience and all the sports markets you could want as well as incredible welcome offers when you join.