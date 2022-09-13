Indiana online sports betting handle reaches US$238m for August

Indiana online sports betting has halted its decline, climbing from US$193m in July 2022 to US$238m in August 2022. It’s IA’s highest August on record in its third year of operations having launched online operations a month after retail, in October 2019.

It shows a rebound back to June levels which recorded US$239m; just a million higher than August. Recorded handle in August 2021 was US$195m, and in August 2020 was US$144m.

Unlike some other states, Covid-led disruption hit Indiana online sports betting hard, and in 2020 March-July posted significantly lower handle than any other months in IA’s online sports betting history.

The two largest online sportsbooks by retail location (as each sportsbook must be attached to a retail venue) remain Ameristar Casino and Blue Chip Casino, with Belterra and Harrah’s Hoosier Park making up the top four for Indiana.

How did the return of the NFL go for Indiana?

The NFL season has once again resumed, and given Indiana’s previous positive trending handle, solid margins and not over-bonusing will be key to translate into continued positive gross gaming revenue trends.

The Indianapolis Colts started the season at the Texans where the TX-based franchise surrendered a 20-3 lead going into the fourth quarter to see the Colts take the game to overtime. With overtime finishing 0-0, the two franchises start the 2022-2023 campaign with a draw.

Next up for the Colts is a trip to the Jacksonville Jaguars who fell to defeat at the Washington Commanders on the first day of the season. Colts fans and sportsbook operators alike.

An additional boon in the shape of the NBA season resuming will come at the end of the month too, with September’s reported handle likely to feature one weekend of NBA betting as well as any ante-post bets made. Once all of the big four sports are back in full swing, operators will be looking forward to the Superbowl as the next pivotal moment in the battle for US online sports betting market share.