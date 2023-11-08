CJ McCollum just received the worst news he could ever think of, as he was diagnosed this week with his second collapsed lung in the past two years. The New Orleans guard had an MRI done on Monday and is now scheduled to receive more exams throughout the week to assess what damage has been done and how his chest is healing.

His team announced this at the start of the week with a heavy heart. “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with small pneumothorax in his right lung after medical imaging was taken this morning.

“Additional examination will be performed in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing. More information will be provided following examination,” it reads.

Prayers up for CJ McCollum 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KfIAM2nyG0 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 6, 2023

As for his return to NBA courts, Shams Charania explained that we must remain patient to see what the exams show. “Pelicans say CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a small collapsed right lung. He will undergo additional examination in the next 48 hours to determine the progress of healing,” the NBA insider revealed.

Throughout the NBA we’ve always come across situations where some players are overrated and hyped by either fans or media, and others which are sadly underrated. Former Heat star Dwayne Wade once claimed the Pelicans star was the most underappreciated player in the league.

“For me it would be CJ McCollum,” he told Taylor Rooks back in 2018. “I’m not saying that because he’s a Li-Ning guy. You got two players on that team. Dame is probably very underappreciated by the world of people who don’t watch Portland play every night, but I feel like ‘undervalued’, CJ McCollum. What he brings to the team, what he brings to the game… He’s a nightmare to cover for. For guards and bigs. So I definitely give him the nod.”

Zion Williamson has been ruled out of this Wednesday’s match against the Timberwolves due to ‘personal reasons’

It seems that the Pelicans will miss their superstar for tonight’s contest between New Orleans and Minnesota. The club reported earlier that Zion Williamson won’t be suiting up this Wednesday due to “personal reasons,” as his girlfriend recently posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed.

It seems that the 23-year-old and girlfriend Ahkeema are about to witness the birth of their first born. In the video below, take a look at the couple’s pregnancy announcement posted during the summer.

“My baby, you’re going to see this at some point,” Williamson said in the heartfelt video. “I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothin’ else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you — for life.”

Williamson is currently on fire this season as he’s been averaging 21.8 points, 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists through six games so far. It seems that teammate Brandon Ingram will have no choice but to lead his squad without Zion and McCollum.