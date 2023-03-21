Injury update: Reports suggest Kevin Durant should return to Phoenix’s court before the end of the month

You can breathe the air of optimism in Phoenix now that their new star Kevin Durant is closing in on his return to court after having slipped during a pregame warm-up two weeks ago, injuring his left ankle.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, he’s only 10 days away from being officially back in the Suns’ starting lineup. Last night he said that Durant is “doing more and more on the court” after his ankle sprain he suffered before the home match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Kevin Durant is doing more & more on the court… [The Suns] are hopeful that he’s gonna be back in the lineup before the end of March, potentially early April.” Shams Charania on Kevin Durant's possible timetable for return 🗣 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/mRgfbjMev0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 20, 2023

The reporter added that he believes “later this week and early next week,” there will be a more exact update on the foward’s status.

“The goal was always two to three weeks, in that range,” Charania said. “They’re going to be cautious. They know the best time for him is playoff time. So making sure that he’s 100 percent, not rushing him back. I think that’ll be a priority as well.”

Unfortunately for the Arizona squad, ever since Durant signed for the squad before the latest transfer deadline he’s only played three games with the Suns as he suffered this new left ankle issue before what was expected to be his home debut.

However, he’s been crucial in those three exhibitions, averaging 26.7 points on an outstanding 69% efficiency from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc, to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

His best performance so far wearing Phoenix’s jersey was his last against the Mavericks, as he dropped 37 points, won 7 rebounds, and handed out 3 assists in 40 minutes of play.

Check out the veteran’s highlights of this contest won by the Suns 130 to 126 in Texas:

The foward was traded to the Suns as part of a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. The Arizona team sent beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to Brooklyn, along with four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap.

Durant says he appreciates feeling the love from the fans

Ever since the 34-year-old has been sidelined for recovery, he’s taken his time to social media. The other day, he mentioned how important it was to feel the fans close, supporting NBA players and showing them love.

“From either the arena or in front of the hotel or Twitter or Instagram, I feel I always interact with the fans and show them I appreciate them for supporting us,” Durant said on his Boardroom podcast. “We all love that s**t, man. Don’t get it twisted, man. NBA players really appreciate that.

“Like come on man, we put in a lot of hard work, sometimes people don’t even see. And sometimes, it goes unnoticed and people don’t appreciate the work you put in. Even the people that are there with you, they may take you for granted just a bit. Not in a malicious way, it’s just natural because you’re so reliable. People say they appreciate your game, they watch the game because of you — all NBA players appreciate that. The more of those interactions we can have between players and fans, that’s just going to grow the game even more, I feel. That’s just how I look at it.”

By the time Durant will return to court for the Suns, he might still have to play at least 5-6 more games before the end of regular season. As Phoenix are 4th in the Western Conference, they hold a strong case to make a guaranteed spot for the playoffs.