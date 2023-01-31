International Betting Integrity Association adds Fanatics Betting and Gaming as latest partner

The International Betting Integrity Association has received a boost to its North American operations as Fanatics Betting and Gaming has now joined. It comes just a week after Fanatics became the first sports betting brand, in partnership with the Washington Commanders, to open a retail sports book in an NFL stadium in Maryland.

What do IBIA do?

Fanatics has grand plans to expand its sports betting footprint across the US, with an initial focus on retail and with mobile to follow on later in the year. Fanatics joins over 45 companies and 125 sports betting brands in the International Betting Integrity Association. IBIA continues to focus on global integrity matters, ensuring integrity across multiple sports globally.

“Partnering with the International Betting Integrity Association is an important step in providing our customers with a secure trading environment as we begin to roll out our sports betting platform in 2023,” said Andrew Wright, SVP Trading at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “IBIA is an important international institution that monitors the global betting markets of their regulated members providing much needed analysis and monitoring of potential betting irregularities.”

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, said: “IBIA is delighted to welcome a major globally recognized brand into our association. Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s decision to join IBIA is a major boost for the association in North America and follows an increasing number of U.S. based businesses becoming members of IBIA. The company will be integrated into IBIA’s global betting integrity network, which consists of many of the world’s largest regulated sports betting operators. Fanatics Sportsbook’s decision to join IBIA demonstrates its desire to utilise the best integrity protection available globally for its sports betting product.”

Earlier in the month, Fanatics was also granted a license in Massachusetts. Fanatics is being considered a potential disruptor in the US sports betting space, being one of the only fresh faces to pop up and grab licenses in the US sports betting space.

Other familiar names in the IBIA family include FanDuel and DraftKings. Just last week, micro-betting B2B specialist Simplebet joined IBIA too. Simplebet’s product suite contains new micro-betting products for namely: NFL, NBA, MLG, college football and college basketball.

What were the latest IBIA findings?

IBIA’s Q322 integrity report flagged 76 suspicious betting alerts across the globe. Of these, 37 were in Europe, 8 in Asia, 7 in South America and just 1 in North America. The sport most under scrutiny was Tennis which was responsible for 33 alerts, followed by esports with 16 and soccer with 13. The full integrity report can be viewed here.