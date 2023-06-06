Is Austin Reaves dating Taylor Swift? Rumors go viral as both appear to be seen leaving bar together in Arkansas

It seems like every other month there is a new romance rumor involving musical icon Taylor Swift. The recent speculation is linked to Los Angeles Lakers rising star Austin Reaves, after they were supposedly seen together leaving a bar in Arkansas this weekend.

The gossip went viral on social media after a prominent Twitter account with over 591 thousand followers posted about the rumor that quickly rose to 200 thousand views.

The post showed an edited photo of both stars and read the following caption: “Following her breakup, Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.”

Fans immediately started to flooded the internet with feelings of excitement and confusion over the potential couple. One Twitter account expressed: “Taylor Swift always knows how to make a comeback! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for her and Austin Reaves on and off the court.”

Another fan remembered Reaves’ alleged ex-girlfriend. “Damn, AR and his girlfriend broke up already? Sad, they looked so genuine. Hope it finally works out with Taylor, though,” the account wrote. While another added: “Reaves making plays on and off the court.”

For those hoping to witness this romance between the music and basketball stars, it seems the claim is pretty baseless, as there hasn’t been any further reports that confirm both their presence in Arkansas this past weekend.

As a matter of fact, Reaves has been in a committed relationship with his Cedar Ridge High School sweetheart called Jenna Barber, as they’ve maintained their pledge to each other despite the difficulties of long distance.

TMZ recently reported on Taylor’s split with British artist Matt Healy

The pop star is currently dealing with her recent breakup with Matty Healy, which has stirred up a frenzy among fans of both artists. Not too long ago, the British singer surprised everyone with a performance at her Eras Tour show in Nashville.

Nevertheless, the idea that they would stay together didn’t last long as TMZ were the first to announce their split and identified Swift as “single” once again.

Take a look at Entertainment Tonight’s take on the matter, as they explain the main reasons behind their breakup:

A source close to the Hollywood scene told the press that both music artists have enough on their plates to be able to commit to a serious relationship. “They are both extremely busy and realized they are not compatible with each other,” ET explained.

As much as you’d like to believe that the music icon is finding solace in the arms of rising basketball star Austin Reaves, we advise to be careful when approaching rumors about celebrities. Until we recieve any confirmation whether they did spend a night together, it’s better not to jump to any conclusions.