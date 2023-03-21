College Basketball
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket, Predictions, & Expert Picks
Jay Bilas released his March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and a few of his selected teams lost prior to the Sweet 16. The college basketball analyst has No. 4 UConn advancing to the Final Four and winning the National Championship over No. 5 Duke at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. However, Duke lost to No. 4 Tennessee. BetOnline odds, best bets, and picks are featured below.
Jay Bilas March Madness 2023 Bracket | Sweet 16 Reseeded
Furthermore, Jay Bilas’ March Madness bracket is busted. For the Sweet 16, the ESPN analyst decided to reseed the teams. No. 1 Alabama remains at the top, followed by No. 2 Houston, No. 3 UConn, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 UCLA, and so on. While the college basketball analyst has the Longhorns reaching the Final Four, he feels they’re overrated. For that reason, Bilas thinks Texas should be a fourth-seeded team.
Reseeding the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament… pic.twitter.com/vMkzMww3OD
— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 20, 2023
Jay Bilas March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks
At the halfway mark of the 84th annual edition of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the ESPN analyst is hoping for these three outcomes based on his March Madness bracket: No. 1 Alabama to advance to the Elite Eight, No. 2 Texas to reach the Final Four, and No. 4 UConn to win the National Championship. The Huskies have impressed Jay Bilas more than the Crimson Tide. Read the explanations for his predictions below.
No. 1 Alabama to Elite Eight (+250) | Free Predictions
One of the college basketball analyst’s safest bets is taking No. 1 Alabama to advance to the Elite Eight. Before March Madness began, Jay Bilas had the Crimson Tide defeating No. 2 Arizona in the Elite Eight. “Well, I have Alabama advancing to the Elite Eight for all the reasons you guys outlined,” Bilas said.
“But they’re going to play Arizona. I like Arizona’s big guys, their ability to run the floor and how efficient Arizona is offensively.” Although, No. 15 Princeton upset the Wildcats 59-55 in the first round.
While his matchup prediction was wrong, Alabama has not yet lost in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide play No. 5 San Diego State this Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks show Alabama as a 7.5-point favorite.
No. 2 Texas to Final Four (+350) | Free March Madness Picks
Next, Jay Bilas believes the Midwest Region in the 2023 NCAA Tournament will come down to No. 2 Texas and No. 1 Houston. He’s not sold on the Cougars to go any further. “Houston and Texas in the Midwest,” mentioned Bilas. “I like Texas to advance there because they’re better offensively.”
While the Longhorns could still upset the Cougars, the college basketball analyst also has Texas losing to UConn in the Final Four. Unlike dozens of previous picks, Texas at least advancing to the Final Four is a reasonable expectation. Other March Madness predictions are on the main page.
No. 4 UConn to win National Championship (+1200) | Jay Bilas Picks
Lastly, Bilas has been wrong on a lot of his picks for this year’s March Madness. However, all is not lost. No. 4 UConn is still alive. Sportsbooks are giving the program 18th-ranked odds to win the National Championship. For the Sweet 16 matchup, the Huskies are scheduled to play No. 8 Arkansas this Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
“I think it will be the size of both Duke and UConn that will put them into the championship game,” Jay Bilas said. “And then I think UConn cuts the nets down.” Of course, Duke lost 65-52 to No. 4 Tennessee in the Round of 32. Other March Madness brackets, picks, and predictions are on the main page.
